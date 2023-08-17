Jumeirah Group Makes Key Appointment for Brand’s First Hotel in Saudi Arabia

Jumeirah Group, the luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has named Rizwan Shaikh as General Manager of Jabal Omar Jumeirah in Makkah, its first hotel to open in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the Group continues on its path of sustainable growth.

With over 20 years of luxury hospitality experience across India, Singapore and Saudi Arabia, Shaikh will be responsible for driving Jumeirah Group’s ethos of exceptional luxury at the new hotel in Jabal Omar. With an enviable location just three minutes’ walk from Masjid Al Haram, the hotel will be one of the largest in the Group’s portfolio featuring 1,033 rooms and suites, and 88 apartments once fully operational. His appointment comes at a time when the company is actively expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, with the opening of the Group’s second property in the Kingdom, Jumeirah The Red Sea, scheduled for 2024.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rizwan to Jabal Omar Jumeirah. As we look to expand our presence in strategic locations across the globe, Saudi Arabia is a key market for our brand. We are confident that Rizwan’s impressive track record in delivering operational excellence, as well as his expertise in luxury hospitality in the Kingdom, will build on Jumeirah’s incredible success story and lead Jabal Omar Jumeirah to new levels of luxury and service for Saudi Arabia.”

Shaikh joined Jumeirah Group with a wealth of experience in luxury hospitality, including tenures at Taj Hotels, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. His consistent delivery of outstanding profitability, development of new sales channels and loyalty programmes and operational innovation to enhance the guest experience and value proposition, saw him quickly progress from front office to management, becoming the youngest General Manager at Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. Recognised for his innovative solutions to drive revenue and increase Average Daily Rate (ADR), Shaikh also brings a wealth of experience in launching new luxury hotels, having overseen the launch of two in India and Saudi Arabia, with the latter gaining a five-star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide shortly after opening.

Commenting on his new role, Shaikh said: “I am delighted to lead the team at Jabal Omar Jumeirah and feel privileged to be part of such a significant new chapter for the Group as it enters the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Having spent a number of years in the Kingdom, I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey and welcoming our first guests to experience the exceptional Jumeirah guest experience in the coming months.”

Located at the sacred heart of the Muslim world, Jabal Omar Jumeirah, has been designed to create a serene, luxurious haven for guests as they experience a deeply significant life event. Spread across four towers and featuring several signature dining venues, the hotel will open as part of the second phase of the city’s flagship Jabal Omar project, designed by Fosters + Partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

p>For more information about Jabal Omar Jumeirah, please visit jumeirah.com/makkah