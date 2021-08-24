Arabesque opens at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has welcomed the opening of Arabesque.

An eye-catching tribute to a traditional Bedouin tent, the location invites diners on a journey from Lebanon to north India at Fari Marina Village.

The addition of this restaurant is just one of seven distinct culinary venues available at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands which strikes the perfect balance between high-end dining, beachfront luxury, and wellness-centred menus.

A pleasant eight-minute journey in a dhoni, a traditional wooden boat, from the resort island to Fari Marina Village, brings guests to a sunken dining room, with hanging lanterns and colourful fabrics, sets the scene for shareable mezze platters, tandoor-grilled meats and iconic street fare.

Dishes are offered alongside flavourful hookahs, Turkish coffee, Moroccan tea and creative cocktails.

“We are looking forward to the continued expansion of our culinary landscape at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands,” said Mark Hehir, general manager, the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

“This one-of-a-kind island archipelago featuring three luxury private resorts and marina village offers guests an array of meaningful experiences as well as culinary options.

“The culinary journey continues with the opening of Arabesque and looks ahead to the opening of Tum Tum, a food truck serving light Asian delights; the perfect welcome stop in the middle of a day of shopping and exploration at the Fari Marina Village.”

Arabesque is led by chef Mohammed Negm Eldin who is continuing to embrace island life having previously served at Landaa Giraavaru in addition to several other internationally acclaimed restaurants alongside Michelin star chefs.

The menu is inspired by Lebanese and north Indian cuisine and includes signature dishes like Estacoza, a fresh grilled lobster, topped with a creamy tahini butter sauce and delicate saffron threads.

“I am very proud to lead the talented team here at Arabesque and to be a part of expanding the culinary footprint here at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands,” said Eldin.

“We look forward to welcoming guests from the resort and the moment they arrive at Arabesque, we plan to take them on a culinary journey full of exciting flavours and textures that this type of cuisine is known for.”