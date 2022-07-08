The Ritz-Carlton spas launches new wellness journeys

ESPA and The Ritz-Carlton has announced the launch of a innovative wellness concept, “Meaningful Wellness Journeys.”

The concept, exclusive to The Ritz-Carlton, provides tailor-made journeys designed for optimum wellness, giving each guest the emotional and physical strength to adapt and cope with the stresses and strains of everyday life, physically, mentally, and spiritually.

The journeys center around three key wellness pillars: mind, body, and skin. Each treatment is tailored to the individual, using mindfulness, holistic modalities, and wellbeing techniques, in-line with Forbes standards, to forge connection and reinforce resilience.

“Our Ritz-Carlton Spas are renowned for delivering innovative and revitalising wellness experiences for our guests,” said Donna McNamara, Vice President & Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. “We are delighted to build on this legacy through this collaboration with ESPA skincare, as these new therapies will offer our guests a unique opportunity for holistic transformation tailored to their individual wellness goals, ensuring we continue to not only meet, but surpass the needs of today’s luxury traveler.”

The Wellness Mind Treatments emphasise mindful awareness, elevating self-care and attentiveness, and improving focus and clarity. There will be three mind treatments available – the Heal and Renew Facial, the Art of Wellness Massage and the Awakening Bamboo Massage.

The Wellness Body Treatments optimise physicality, build resilience and somatic strength, and heighten physical awareness, connection, and body presence. Guests of The Ritz-Carlton will be invited to choose between the Wellbeing and Resilience Massage, the Body Fortifying Massage and the Cleansing Body Sculpt Treatment.

The Wellness Skin Treatments target skin health for both face and body, promoting the natural functionality of skin and maintaining vital balance and vibrancy. The three skin treatments include the “Renew and Revitalise Ritual”, the “Detoxifying Wellness Poultice Treatment,” and the “Natural Resilience Facial.”

To prepare guests physically and energetically, each journey will include unique pre-treatment touchpoints within The Ritz-Carlton Spa, ensuring guests arrive fully immersed and ready to maximise their appointment.

Following their therapies, guests will also receive post-treatment cards with helpful tips and techniques covering everything from breathwork to affirmations, so they can continue to practice wellbeing and mindfulness at home.

There will also be full-day wellness retreats on offer at select Ritz-Carlton Spas. Guests will be able to select three spa treatments from the spa menu and two wellness experiences for mind, body or skin. Additionally, each retreat includes a delicious, healthy lunch and wellness take-home ESPA gift.

Daniel Golby, Managing Director at ESPA, said: “We are delighted to offer the ESPA Meaningful Wellness Journeys in collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton spas. Luxury consumers are placing a higher value on their wellness needs, and we must adapt to exceed these expectations within the spa industry. Holistic wellbeing has always been at the forefront of our treatments and experiences, and we will continue to evolve to meet the growing demand for mindfulness within our spa offering, especially following the challenges of the global pandemic.”

The Ritz-Carlton Meaningful Wellness Journeys will be available exclusively across select Ritz-Carlton spas worldwide, initially available at The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, and The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.