World Travel Awards to host first ceremony in Jordan

World Travel Awards (WTA) will host its Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman. The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across the region will attend the red-carpet gala reception in the capital of Jordan on 18 September 2022.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is an exquisite new addition to the city’s ever-expanding skyline, raising the luxury hospitality bar in Jordan. Located in the prestigious 5th Circle, the hotel provides a unique destination for both leisure and business travellers, as well as serving as a convenient gateway to explore Jordan’s historic sites of Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “We are honoured to host our Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, for what will mark our first ceremony in Jordan, a nation blessed with World Heritage Sites, friendly towns and inspiring desert landscapes.”

He adds: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 29 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figures from across the Middle East for what promises to be a fabulous evening, acknowledging those organisations leading our industry’s recovery.”

The General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, said, “We are delighted to welcome attendees of this year’s World Travel Awards, a milestone not only for our hotel – which officially opened its doors in May – but for Jordan as a whole. It is our great pleasure to welcome some of the world’s foremost travel industry leaders, and we look forward to showing them a level of hospitality and care that is both a hallmark of the Ritz-Carlton brand and a true reflection of the Kingdom and its people.”

ADVERTISEMENT