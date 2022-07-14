The Ritz-Carlton named top luxury brand in guest satisfaction study

The Ritz-Carlton is proud to announce it has been named the top luxury brand by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study for a second consecutive year, representing the highest guest satisfaction rating among travelers in the study’s luxury segment. The Ritz-Carlton has achieved first place for 7 out of the last 8 years.

“We are thrilled to once again receive this coveted recognition, which shows that through continued innovation and exceptional service we are delivering a memorable experience and exceeding the expectations of our guests,” said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. “This achievement is also a reflection of the hard work and genuine care provided by our Ladies and Gentlemen at our hotels around the world, as their commitment to our guests is at the heart of every stay.”

The North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study, now in its 26th year, measures customer satisfaction from approximately 34,000 hotel guests for stays in North America between May 2020 and May 2021. J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics, and has delivered incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years.