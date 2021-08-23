Hester appointed chair of low-cost carrier easyJet

easyJet has appointed Stephen Hester as a director and chair designate.

Hester will join the board as a non-executive director on September 1st and then he will succeed John Barton as the chair in December.

Barton will stand down from the board having completed nearly nine years as chairman.

Commenting on the appointment, Barton said: “I am delighted that Stephen has been appointed as the next chair of easyJet.

“His significant and varied experience leading major international businesses in regulated industries, coupled with his outstanding strategic thinking will serve the airline well as it leads the recovery in the post-pandemic era, complementing and adding to the skills of the existing Board and leadership team.”

Hester is a highly strategic and successful leader with more than 35 years of wide-ranging experience at major businesses, bringing a strong track record of value creation and listed board experience .

He has served as chief executive of RSA Insurance Group from 2014 to May this year, as chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, chief executive of British Land and chief operating officer of Abbey National, as well as holding a number of senior executive roles at Credit Suisse First Boston in London and New York.

He currently serves as a senior independent director of Centrica having previously held a senior non-executive position as deputy chairman of Northern Rock.

Hester commented: “As a long-standing admirer of easyJet, and from my own experience as a customer, I am very excited to be joining the airline and look forward to playing my part in driving its continued success.

“I see so many opportunities for this iconic brand in the coming years, all underpinned by its proven business model, unrivalled network and loyal customer base.

“I am convinced we can be winners in the European airline industry of the future, serving customers well and driving attractive shareholder value.

“I can’t wait to join the easyJet team.”