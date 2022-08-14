The Ritz-Carlton, Amman opens newest restaurant, Soleil

In celebration of the summer, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has announced the opening of its newest restaurant, Soleil. Located on the hotel’s ground floor, this vibrant artisanal space serves up an array of healthy, refreshing, and delicious breakfast and lunch options, with a focus on fresh, farm-to-table ingredients. With its casual, feel-good vibe, Soleil provides the perfect atmosphere for grabbing a post-workout breakfast, a revitalizing mid-morning coffee, or a relaxed lunch with friends, family, or colleagues.

Soleil’s invigorating menu includes a wide range of dishes designed to cater to the tastes and dietary restrictions of all guests, with numerous plant-based, low-carb, gluten-free, and allergen-free options. For a satisfying start to the day, visitors can enjoy dishes like chia seed and coconut waffles, bircher muesli, baked shakshuka eggs, or Soleil’s stand-out breakfast burrito. For lunch, guests will delight in a diverse array of salads, sandwiches, hot pots, healthy bowls, and more, including signature dishes like the slaw surf bowl—a tantalizing combination of sesame-encrusted tuna, sesame crisps, edamame, and pickled radishes and ginger. The restaurant also features a selection of healthy and oh-so-satisfying desserts, including a rich, decadent vegan chocolate and avocado mousse and a refreshing, inventive pineapple carpaccio.

The menu at Soleil is further distinguished by its world-class beverage selection, which features an array of refreshing signature cocktails and mocktails, a diverse range of juices and smoothies, and a premium assortment of coffees—all prepared directly from the on-site coffee roastery, located inside the restaurant. Enclosed in glass, Soleil’s coffee roastery serves as a beautiful focal point for the sunny, airy space—and imbues the restaurant with the delicious fragrance of freshly roasted coffee beans.

Commenting on the launch of the hotel’s newest dining destination, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s General Manager, Tareq Derbas, said, “We at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman have been especially eager to unveil Soleil to the public, as our newest restaurant offers up a concept and atmosphere that is entirely unique for Jordan. With a focus on fresh, farm-to-table ingredients and health-conscious dishes, we believe that Soleil will delight customers across Amman, and we are thrilled to welcome them at this truly charming destination.”

Soleil welcomes its guests daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant offers a set “Power Lunch” menu, an absolute must-try, seven days a week.

