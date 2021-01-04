Breaking Travel News interview: Mark Kirby, head of hospitality, Emaar

With World Spa Awards recognising the Spa Suites at Address Downtown Dubai as a world leader, Breaking Travel News here chats with Mark Kirby, head of hospitality at Emaar, to find out more

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your victory at the World Spa Awards, with the Spa Suites at Address Downtown Dubai being honoured with the trophy for World’s Best Hotel Spa Suites. How does it feel to have won?

Mark Kirby: We are very honoured with this accolade.

Address Downtown’s luxurious Spa Suites are the epitome of relaxation and indulgence and we are very proud to offer our guests that little peace haven they crave when visiting our flagship hotel.

The Spa Suites at Address Downtown Dubai feature an impressive expansive terrace as well as a Jacuzzi, serving as a dramatic backdrop of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains.

BTN: Can you tell us a little about the product there at Address Downtown Dubai, what is on offer to the wellness traveller?

MK: The Spa at Address Downtown is a tranquil, fragrant, and luxurious sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation.

We offer signature therapies and techniques infused with western expertise and eastern wisdom for a blissful experience.

Every aspect of the décor and ambience has been thoughtfully considered to complement holistic well-being.

The Spa at Address Downtown offers unparalleled amenities with eight treatment rooms, a double Hammam Suite with two exclusive scrub rooms, unique heat and water experiences and private relaxation areas.

BTN: How will winning at the World Spa Awards help you to promote the Spa Suites at the property as we move into 2021?

MK: Winning the award is a testament to The Spa’s luxury concept and we look forward to receiving more guests for opulent treatments at The Spa.

We have also recently partnered up with Medi-Diamond Skincare from Korea.

The luxurious results-driven treatments of Medi-Diamond are 100 per cent bio-cellulose wrinkle improving and anti-ageing.

It’s a partnership we are very enthusiastic about as our guests are extremely passionate about this skincare range that delivers proven results.

BTN: With Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates, leading the Middle East in the effort to vaccinate the population against Covid-19, is there a feeling of optimism returning to the market this year?

MK: Dubai was recently recognised as one of the safest cities in the world.

The emirate is following global initiatives amid Covid-19 while at the same time positioning itself as a destination that remains open and is welcoming tourists back to the region.

The government’s efforts are outstanding, and we are seeing a good flow of guests constantly, this is very positive for the country as well as the hospitality industry.

We are very strict at following the health and safety measures set out by authorities.

All our employees take a Covid-19 test before coming into work from overseas; and quarantine if they come into close contact with a positive case.

The Spa’s common areas, changing rooms and washrooms are sanitised and disinfected at least once every hour, as well as before and after each guest.

Treatment rooms provide new linen and towels for every guest and disposable bed covers are used for each session.

We ask all our guests and ambassadors to wear masks, sanitise and keep distance at all times, where possible.

Additionally, we have established a strategic partnership together with Kings College Hospital, with the aim to provide immediate access to high quality trusted healthcare should it be required for all our guests.

Our guest can rest assured that we provide the highest standard of cleanliness around our property, especially The Spa.

Each has a large terrace which presents views of the city.

Each has a large terrace which presents views of the city.

Access to the Club Lounge is a welcome privilege, with stylish seating and the flavours of a refined menu of refreshments served all through the day.

