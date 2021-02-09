Breaking Travel News investigates: Emirates Business Class Lounge, Dubai

Since reopening to tourism last summer, Dubai has been on something of a tear.

The opening of the Ain Dubai - the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world – has capped a productive period, which has also seen Expo 2020 make headlines around the globe.

Visitor numbers are creeping back up toward levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic and a packed events schedule, currently featuring the T20 Cricket World Cup, bodes well for the winter sun season ahead.

At the centre of it all is flag-carrier Emirates, which today confirmed it would be hiring some 6,000 new associates as it continues to rebuild its network.

Operating from Dubai International Airport (DXB), the airline is a global symbol of the destination and one of its most successful exports.

Emirates has already restored 90 per cent of its network and is on track to reaching 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021.

Each year it ferries millions of guests into the country, while simultaneously connecting far-flung travellers to a myriad of exotic locations.

Over the years the carrier has developed a reputation as something of a luxury carrier, offering a quality product across its seat classes.

During a recent visit to Dubai, I was able to check in to the Emirates Business Class Lounge in Terminal 3 at DXB to take a look at the facilities – and was pleasantly surprised by what I found.

The location is huge – in peak times Emirates can operate anything up to 500 flights per day, so there is capacity to welcome hundreds of well-heeled guests each hour.

This is not an oasis of calm, but a bustling, working space, offering guests a chance to open their laptops and finish a project, or enjoy a touch of hospitality before departure.

Most famously, Emirates offers a Moët and Chandon champagne lounge, serving four of the most emblematic champagnes from the brands alongside a selection of canapés crafted by Michelin-star chefs.

Unsurprisingly, this is where I spent most of my time before jetting off back to the UK.

Among the delicate bites on offer were goat cheese and Emmental gougères and blackberry and pomegranate macaroons.

The gold design concept and elegant seating in the lounge are designed to express the motion, fluidity and energy of Moët and Chandon champagne – and they are certainly generous with the wine.

For those with an eye on the waistline, the Health Hub might be more the thing.

Here there are fresh fruit selections, smoothies and juices packed with natural goodness and superfoods.

Visitors can help themselves to a hummus and grilled Mediterranean vegetable wrap or a salad – try the Scottish smoked salmon and blanched broccoli florets tossed with Brazil nuts.

You can also graze on gluten free muffins, yogurt and vegetable crisps with fruit infused water.

This was actually the more popular option during my fleeting visit, with experienced travellers preparing for a long flight with a healthy snack rather than an alcoholic drink.

As you might expect, the facility also offers a great chance to catch up on the news and stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi.

Also on offer is the Emirates Timeless Spa – recently honoured with the title of World’s Best Airline Lounge Spa at the World Spa Awards.

Here there is a chance to indulge in some me‑time in the soothing ambience.

Choose from rejuvenating treatments and beauty therapies that will leave you feeling recharged, refreshed and ready for a flight.

All lounge guests enjoy direct boarding on the concourse below, so you can stay until the last second before setting off on their journey – well worth a look.

More Information

Emirates Business Class Lounge at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport, is considered the Middle East’s Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more about the facility on the official website.