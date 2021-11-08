Breaking Travel News interview: Therese Martirena, spa director, Dolder Grand

Dolder Grand Spa at the Dolder Grand has taken the title of World’s Best Day Spa at the World Spa Awards, with voters recognising it as the best in the business.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to spa director, Therese Martirena, about the property to find out what it means to have taken the prestigious title.

Breaking Travel News: Dolder Grand Spa at The Dolder Grand has been honoured with a top title at the World Spa Awards – how does it feel to have won?

Therese Martirena: It is truly an honour for the entire team.

Especially during these uncertain times, it is a reward for their hard work.

The uncertainty and the constantly changing measurements and regulations have challenged us.

But due to an experienced and professional team and an ahead looking management we could offer our guests the service and experience they are used to get.

BTN: Can you tell us a little about Dolder Grand and what is on offer there?

TM: A comprehensive offer for body, mind and soul based on our Life Balance program: Beauty, detox, vitality and relax - these are the components you need to regenerate.

In addition, the luxury of being so close to nature and the city centre of Zurich as well as having a 4,000sqm large spa, a medical wellness centre in-house and short distances - less than 15 minutes - to the world’s best clinics, the Dolder Grand is the ideal hub for those who want to visit Zurich for leisure, business, relaxation or medical treatments.

BTN: How useful will the World Spa Awards trophy be in promoting the resort as we head into 2022?

TM: We always proudly communicate our awards.

We pitch them to the press or include them in our daily communication.

Those awards add value to our brand and show our guests that we are best in class.

BTN: Finally, how would you describe the mood in global spa tourism as we head into the new year?

TM: Stronger than never.

Health and wellbeing have never been more important to society than in times of Covid-19.

The Dolder Grand Spa offers already a large and exclusive spectrum; however, we will further extend our offering to meet our guest’s everyday needs.

