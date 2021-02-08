The benefits to investing in coronavirus travel insurance

Covid-19 disrupted every aspect of life as we knew it. Our way of life changed, from interactions with family and friends, to how we travel. As countries struggled to figure out how to manage the pandemic, the travel industry ground to a halt. It is estimated that global revenue from tourism and travel fell by 42%. Now that people have a better understanding of the virus, travel is picking up once again, and so is the demand for coronavirus travel insurance.

Cost of travel remains unpredictable

For years, many travellers considered travel insurance an unnecessary cost. Some even got away with travelling with no hiccups. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made travel more unpredictable than ever.

Will there be cancellations? Will you test positive on arrival? Will you be forced into a two-week quarantine on arrival? What if you have a medical emergency? Will you find hospital space should you need admission?

These uncertainties have made travel insurance a must-have before you take that vacation after months of being at home. Coronavirus travel insurance will cushion you against any eventualities in this era where things change unexpectedly.

You’ll get a refund in case of cancellations.

One reason for the slow return of travel after the 2020 slump is because many travellers are worried about possible cancellations. This was disturbing even before the pandemic, but since many people have suffered from more travel cancellations during the pandemic, some are not ready to risk losing time and money.

Coronavirus travel insurance is a safeguard against financial losses resulting from travel cancellations.

Host destinations are more welcoming to travellers with coronavirus travel insurance

Most countries are struggling with the financial strain brought on by the pandemic. Some can barely afford the economic downturn and are sceptical about the additional burden from visitors without insurance.

Coronavirus travel insurance may soon be a requirement for many countries and destinations because travellers will not add to the local financial burden.

You may receive medical care much faster

Insurance companies providing coronavirus travel insurance provide medical emergency cover. Since you don’t know if you will be safe from the virus, or how severe it will be should you get ill, having emergency medical cover to ensure you get health care wherever you are is critical.

Many countries are struggling with the financial burden of treating patients suffering from coronavirus. If care is limited to visitors, those with coronavirus travel insurance are likely to be a priority.

Repatriation and recuperation upon your return

When sick, most people are more comfortable receiving care at home. It could be because the quality of health care is better back home, or you prefer to be closer to your loved ones. Coronavirus travel insurance covers repatriation and recovery costs should you need additional care when you are back home.

Don’t you miss the days when you could comfortably go through your travel bucket list without worrying too much about becoming sick or losing money through cancellations?

Coronavirus travel insurance is the first step towards normalcy even as solutions are still being sought to overcome the pandemic. You will be at ease knowing you are protected against financial loss, and you can get medical care should you be in need.