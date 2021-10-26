BTN interview: George Gaitanos, chief operating and scientific officer, Chenot Palace

Chenot Advanced Detox Programme at Chenot Palace Weggis has been honoured with the title of World’s Best Detox Programme at the World Spa Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Dr George Gaitanos, chief operating and scientific officer at the property, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Spa Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Dr George Gaitanos: We are very honoured to have won this award.

Detox is at the core of our offerings and getting acknowledged that Chenot does it “best”, is satisfying and motivating at the same time.

It also made us incredibly happy to think about how proud Henri Chenot would have been, knowing that this award is a reflection of his decades of hard work.

His achievements and the continuous evolution and science-based approach we practise, has elevated his programme to the best in the world.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Chenot Palace as we move into 2022?

GG: In general, we believe that a brand and method that exist and work well for over 50 years, almost speak for itself.

That said, the award is like a quality seal that will validate our detox programme to those, that haven’t been in contact with Chenot yet.

It also allows us to move on with confidence, knowing that we deliver the world’s best detox programme.

Now more than ever, people have undeniably become aware of the importance of staying in shape, of preserving their health capital.

Integrating health into wellness is the new grail.

In an increasingly stressful world, Chenot is to shine a light on the importance of investing in mental and physical health – at the earliest possible age – to achieve a high performing, strong, healthy and well-balanced life.

With the award in hand, we will go into 2022 and hopefully help many on their path to self-optimisation.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Chenot Advanced Detox Programme at Chenot Palace Weggis from its competitors around the world?

GG: Our approach is preventative, integrative and personalised.

We treat the guest from the moment of arrival, his or her whole being is evaluated by our health specialists and professional.

Adding to this, in-house advanced screening tests and state-of-the-art diagnostics are offered to allow personalisation of the Advanced Detox programme.

There is continuous monitoring and connectivity between all treatments throughout the guest’s transformational experience.

This bespoke service is fundamental to our success.

The staff are integral to the process.

From Chenot’s doctors to our chefs, we work only with the best.

Many guests have told us that they feel very much at home when they stay with us, this is in no small part due to our professional and empathetic team.

Our location cannot be underestimated and has certainly caught the eye of many guests and voters.

The peaceful and tranquil village of Weggis on Lake Lucerne plays an important role in the guests’ experience.

It struck us as the perfect choice for our new opening because it allows an active and sustainable lifestyle, which reflects Chenot’s health wellness principles and philosophy.

