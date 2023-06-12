Breaking Travel News explores: Luxury spas of the Palm Jumeirah

With Dubai tourism roaring in summer 2023, the Palm Jumeirah is at the centre of global hospitality once again.

What better place to relax than at one of the industry-leading spas on the manmade island?

Here Breaking Travel News takes a tour of some of the top spots as guests arrive for the season.



Iridium Spa at the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm

First up is the Iridium Spa at the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm.

Here, sensory spa treatments are carefully crafted to restore and renew, incorporating local ingredients prized for their healing benefits.

Guests can indulge in pure bliss with a massage, body treatment, or reviving facial at one of the best spas on the Palm.

The property is in the running for the title of Dubai’s Best Hotel Spa this year at the World Spa Awards, while the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm itself took the title of Middle East’s Leading Landmark Hotel last year.

The hotel is great place from which to explore the splendour of Dubai and savour handcrafted menus across a variety of dining options along with exclusive access to Kyma Beach Dubai, a Greek-inspired beach club and restaurant.

Find out more about Iridium Spa here and the hotel here.



Rayya Wellness Centre at the Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel offers guests something a little different.

Here guests can come and discover the perfect balance of holistic wellbeing and the vibrant energy of Dubai at the first five-star family-friendly wellness resort, officially recognised with the all-new classification of a wellness hotel by Dubai Tourism.

In line with its wellness philosophy, the resort does not serve alcohol, allowing guests to cleanse and detoxify, ensuring their return home feeling energetic, fresh and healthy.

Tucked away on the exclusive coastline of East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the beachfront destination houses 255 picturesque rooms and suites, all designed with natural elements, earth tones and a harmonising Feng Shui philosophy throughout.

At the heart of the location is Rayya Wellness.

The centre offers a range of all-inclusive retreat packages, designed to help improve mental and physical wellbeing.

With treatments taking place in the spa and wellness centre, as well as on the beach and other tranquil locations around the luxury Dubai resort, these special packages range in duration from three days to two weeks.

Whether you want to indulge in a relaxing spa weekend, enjoy a de-stressing massage or a longer holistic wellbeing programme, the tranquil surroundings and relaxed ambiance of Rayya Spa make it an idyllic destination to enjoy indulgent experiences designed to purify mind and body, and help you achieve a new you.

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel is nominated for the title of Dubai’s Best Wellness Retreat at the World Spa Awards - while there is more information on the location here.



Awaken Wellness at Atlantis, the Royal

Key to the spa offering at the newly-opened Atlantis, the Royal is Awaken Wellness.

This is a unique holistic spa and wellbeing experience designed to cleanse your body, clear your mind and stir your spirit.

Here guests can discover first-of-its-kind holistic therapies and treatments fused with modern technologies to set the most powerful version of yourself free.

Achieve inner harmony in a luxurious setting with exclusive treatment rooms, an outdoor pool and meditation pavilion, Hammam Sensorium, personal styling salons, an aesthetic wellness clinic and state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Feel the power of authentic wellness experiences focusing on holistic techniques and self-discovery accelerated by high-tech therapies to create meaningful change.

Vote for Awaken Wellness at the upcoming World Spa Awards here.



Anantara Spa at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort

With one of the most exclusive addresses in the world, Anantara Spa at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort offers only the finest treatments, from ancient to modern, Asian to Arabian, relaxing to therapeutic.

Here guests can discover a uniquely flexible approach to staying healthy on holiday.

Whether you want to focus on weight loss and body toning, detoxing and anti-ageing, de-stressing and holistic healing, or simply the satisfaction of returning home looking and feeling great, Anantara invites you to pick and choose the ideal elements for you, from individual treatments with the total freedom to relax and indulge in between, to tailored, multi-day programmes for maximum benefits.

Retreat for an entire day of indulgence, beginning your journey with hydrotherapy and a Turkish hammam ritual.

Beautify from tip to toe with the latest non-invasive cosmetic procedures, or detox and boost your energy levels with intravenous therapy.

The location is currently nominated for the title of Dubai’s Best Wellness Retreat at the World Spa Awards, while Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort was recently crowned Middle East’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort.



Anjana Spa at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Anjana Spa at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is a journey for the soul.

The emirates’ only true all-inclusive concept, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, takes guests on to journey through limitless treatments across award-winning spa experiences in the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

With Anjana Spa, open your senses while indulging your mind and soul with various treatments.

Search no more for calming experiences, be away from the city’s stress with the award-winning spa experience.

Vote for Anjana Spa at the World Spa Awards here.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites was honoured with the title of World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort at the World Travel Awards last year.



Cinq Mondes Spa at Raffles, the Palm Dubai

Cinq Mondes is the perfect expression of the bespoke service at Raffles, the Palm Dubai, set in a beautiful, deeply relaxing setting.

Spread over 3,000m² with 23 treatment rooms, the spa feels spacious and tranquil., while precious materials echo the aesthetic of the resort.

Fascinated by traditional medicines and cosmetics, Nathalie and Jean-Louis Poiroux journeyed around the world in search of the best beauty rituals.

Their discoveries provided the founding principles for the creation of Cinq Mondes, which has established itself as the French pioneer and specialist of treatments, massages and professional spa cosmetic products of body and mind to recreate a state of perfect balance even inside the skin cells for naturally happy skin.

Today, Cinq Monde is renowned for drawing upon the best, time-honoured beauty rituals of the world.

Through its inspirational range of treatments and products, Cinq Mondes offers deep regeneration of body and mind to instil a state of harmony at a cellular level.

Vote for Cinq Mondes Spa at the World Spa Awards here, or find out more about Raffles, the Palm Dubai here.



Guerlain Spa at One & Only the Palm

At One & Only the Plam, guests can surrender to age-old traditions and modern skincare innovations in the only Guerlain Spa in the United Arab Emirates.

Discover the latest advancements in skincare in the most serene and secluded of environments, a distinctly Moorish sanctuary designed just for you.

Trust in the expertise and care of the highly-skilled therapists and feel restored, revived and radiant

Find out more about the location here.

Guerlain Spa is currently up for the title of Dubai’s Best Spa Resort at the World Spa Awards, while One & Only the Palm took the title of World’s Leading Hotel Beach Villas at the World Travel Awards last year.



J Wellness Circle at Taj Exotica Resort, the Palm

J Wellness Circle at Taj Exotica Resort, the Palm offers guests a chance to experience the restorative power of Indian healing wisdom passed down from generations and elevated by old-world royal luxury.

Your path to healing begins with achieving a delicate balance with the universe through the five sacred elements – Akash (Space), Vayu (Wind), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water) and Prithvi (Earth).

Therapies are multisensory combining soothing scents, serene sounds and a gentle yet transformative touch.

They are trained in a spa academy in India, the products we use are rich in natural extracts, and for mindful healing guided yoga and meditation are available to you.

Find out more here - or vote for Taj Exotica Resort, the Palm at the World Spa Awards here.



Waldorf Astoria Spa at Waldorf Astoria Dubai

Finally, the Waldorf Astoria Spa is an ideal oasis to treat the senses, with journeys inspired by exotic places and local rituals.

Each journey incorporates traditional practices and exquisite products to deliver a memorable and unique experience.

The spa features over 3,200 square meters of palatial indoor space with an extensive array of hydrotherapy facilities and thermal relaxation rooms.

Inviting warm, golden colours and a classic and refined design will help you unwind. The spa’s spherical shape reminds us of the continual cycle and journey toward wellbeing while the professional team provides luxurious treatments and services to create a unique experience for you.

Find out more here, or vote for Waldorf Astoria Spa at the World Spa Awards Waldorf Astoria Dubai here.