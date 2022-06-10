Breaking Travel News explores: Qatar Tourism seeks to maintain momentum at World Travel Market

World Travel Market (WTM) returns to London this week, with the industry is poised for a spectacular show at the ExCel Centre.

Already one of the largest travel and tourism events anywhere, WTM has signed up more than 14 per cent new exhibitors this year, ranging from household names to specialist firms and niche brands.

Qatar Tourism – still revelling in the global success of the FIFA World Cup – will be one of the main attractions for delegates.

The show is expected to have around 4,000 exhibitors walk through the doors of the ExCeL London on November 6th-8th.

Qatar Tourism will lead a delegation of 42 esteemed hospitality and corporate partners, with the event set to bring together more than 51,000 senior travel industry professionals, distinguished speakers, and representatives from global tourism boards to explore the latest industry trends.

Spread over 609 sqm, the two-story Qatari pavilion will showcase the destination’s one-of-a-kind attractions, while demonstrating the country’s unique blend of modernity and cultural authenticity.

Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “We are pleased to return to WTM London this year to showcase Qatar’s sustained momentum following the world’s biggest sporting event in 2022 as well as the country’s expanded tourism offering, which includes new hotels and resorts, as well as our latest promotional campaigns and tourism products.

“The UK is a key source market for international visitors to Qatar and we look forward to connecting with our valued stakeholders during WTM.”

Qatar Tourism’s pavilion will feature a range of immersive experiences including a Whale Shark activation which will allow visitors to step into an oceanic enclave to witness the beauty of this endangered species up close.

In addition, the Dynamic Souq Experience will transport visitors to a bustling traditional market with real-time sights and sounds from one of Qatar’s most popular tourist attractions, Souq Waqif.

By utilising cutting-edge projection mapping technology, the booth’s windows will serve as portals to the authentic exteriors of the Souq.

Visitors can also enjoy a fully immersive room with panoramic views of iconic destinations across Qatar.

Within this space, visitors can explore and interact with Qatar’s distinctive tourism offerings in real-time.

To shine a spotlight on Qatar’s heritage, this year’s pavilion will incorporate a dedicated cultural area where visitors can receive personalised Arabic calligraphy gifts, savour traditional Arabic coffee, and apply henna art by skilled artists.

This year’s booth will see 39 hospitality partners and three corporate partners including Discover Qatar, Qatar Airways, and Expo 2023 Doha.

As of August this year, Qatar has welcomed over 2.56 million visitors, exceeding the full year arrival figures witnessed in 2022.

The number of visitors so far in 2023 mark a 157 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The latest achievement bears testimony on Qatar’s rising global position as a leading tourism destination, a status influenced by the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which placed Qatar on the international tourism map.

Qatar’s tourism sector has also been boosted by the extension of Hayya for existing card holders and the relaunch of the Hayya platform, which is now the go-to portal for travellers who require a visa to enter Qatar.

Visitors to Qatar hail from around the world, with countries in the top 10 being Saudi Arabia, India, Germany, USA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, UK, UAE and Pakistan.

Over the past months, Qatar Tourism has launched several campaigns and initiatives aimed at boosting Qatar’s tourism sector and raising global awareness on Qatar’s expanded hospitality offering.

Immediately after the FIFA World Cup, Qatar Tourism launched its ‘Feel More in Qatar’ global campaign which positions Qatar as the Middle East’s top choice for the well-travelled tourist, focusing on families.

The brand platform saw seasonal iterations throughout 2023, with ‘Feel Winter in Qatar,’ ‘Feel Eid in Qatar’ and other campaigns targeting various world-wide audiences with travel offers and seasonal activations.

The initiative was recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Marketing Campaign by voters at the World Travel Awards.

In addition, Qatar Tourism has delved into its business tourism segment, showcasing the country’s premium assets which include its national airline, award-winning airport, brand-new transportation system and suite of conference venues at regional and international travel fairs.

The growth in visitor numbers is also owing to heightened focus on Qatar’s cruise tourism.

The country’s newly renovated port is strategically located in the heart of Doha, allowing visitors to make the most out of their short stay in the city.

In the 2022/23 cruise season (end of April close), Qatar Tourism welcomed international ships such as Costa Toscana, AIDAcosma, and Emerald Azzura for the very first time, while MSC Cruises & Costa Cruises offered seven-night itineraries around the Gulf, also for the first time.

In 2022, Qatar inaugurated the state-of-the-art Grand Cruise Terminal which features classic Arabian architecture and is conveniently situated near famous landmarks such as the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif.

More Information

Qatar took the titles of Middle East’s Leading City Destination and Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination at the World Travel Awards earlier this year.

WTM London is the premier global event for the travel industry, where leaders, buyers, and companies gather to network, negotiate, and discover the latest industry trends.

To find out more about Qatar Tourism head over to stands S4-210 – or find out more here.