Breaking Travel News explores: Five-star luxury in Qatar

Qatar is thriving.

The destination crossed four million visitors for 2023, exceeding annual visitor numbers of the past five years.

Last year the destination announced the seamless operation of the Hayya platform to unify and simplify visa processes for travellers who require a visa to enter Qatar.

These efforts complement already open travel policies, which see 95 countries granted visa on arrival.

In addition, a year-long calendar of events and captivating marketing campaigns have supported the increased tourism figures.

With the AFC Asian Cup and Expo 2023 taking centre stage for early 2024, there is plenty to look forward to.

In terms of luxury, the destination is also emerging as a powerhouse in the Middle East, with close to 100 five-star properties.

Among the very best is Raffles Doha, recognised as the World’s Leading New Hotel and World’s Leading Hotel Suite by the World Travel Awards last year.

Anchored between desert and sea, the property curves majestically skyward, one half of the mighty Iconic Towers, completed and opened in 2022.

This 132-suite destination strikes a distinctive pose on Doha’s vibrant waterfront, and is ideally located close to many attractions and a bustling entertainment district.

At Raffles Doha, the welcome begins long before your arrival, when your Raffles Butler requests your preferences to ensure that the stay is tailored perfectly to you.

From the selections of your private bar to the accoutrements in the closets, everything is intentional and curated for your pleasure.

Opposite is the Fairmont Doha, with its curving architectural design representing the crossed scimitars on the nation’s seal.

The five-star luxury hotel seamlessly blends elegant contemporary design with elements inspired by the centuries-old cultural heritage and was nominated for the title of Middle East’s Leading New Hotel at the World Travel Awards last year.

On the coast, St Regis Doha took the title of Qatar’s Leading Luxury Hotel at the World Travel Awards last year.

Steeped in Middle Eastern mystique, the five-star beach hotel borders the Arabian Gulf, where sand dunes, ancient architecture and the scenic Pearl Island paint a magnificent landscape.

The luxury resort facilities comprise a cornucopia of destination restaurants and event spaces, including an 1,850-square-meter Grand Ballroom.

The St. Regis Doha also features a world-class Guerlain Spa and offers direct access to the beach, where private cabanas await.

Each of our 335 luxury rooms and suites includes seductive sea views and bespoke Arabian-influenced décor, combined with state-of-the-art technology. Whatever the request, St. Regis Butler Service is available any time, day or night.

The first luxury, lifestyle hotel in Doha, Qatar, W Doha brings all the energy of New York City to vibrant Doha.

Located in the heart of Doha’s West Bay, each hotel room and apartment is filled with iconic design, tech-savvy amenities and a stylish ambiance.

The property was nominated for the title of World’s Leading City Business Hotel at the World Travel Awards last year.

Indulge in ultimate relaxation with our beach access just few steps away.

Savour award-winning cuisine at Market by Jean-Georges or Spice Market; both restaurants are host to three-star Michelin chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Indulge in Italian cuisine at La Spiga by Paper Moon.

Go on a journey to Latin America through exceptional Peruvian food at COYA.

Soak up the atmosphere in the W signature Living Room or linger over coffee at the W Café.

Honoured with the titles of World’s Leading Retreat and Middle East’s Leading Retreat at the World Travel Awards, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is an icon of the destination.

The pioneering destination blends traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine with a holistic health and well-being philosophy, established by Chiva-Som, the internationally acclaimed wellness resort in Thailand.

The property welcomes guests from all over the world to a coastal home on the northern tip of Qatar, where they offer two distinct yet interconnecting experiences.

Zulal Serenity is dedicated to adult guests seeking an immersive health and lifestyle reset, while Zulal Discovery invites families to connect and embark on a wellness journey together.

The aim to inspire you with positive and sustainable lifestyle change.

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara is a crescent of golden beach and over water villas just off the coast of downtown Doha.

Accessible by private catamaran, escape for family adventures, ocean thrills or serene spa bliss.

Enjoy an alcohol-free atmosphere with the little ones as you surf, dive, golf, bowl or cinema.

Race across lagoon waters with a host of motorised water sports.

Unwind in the Middle East’s only wellness centre in an island resort setting, spread across lush botanical gardens.

The property is recognised as Qatar’s Leading Beach Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

New to the scene is the Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay, which Breaking Travel News explored here.

Here guests can discover effortless luxury and elegant service in the Diplomatic Area of Doha.

The impressive 44-story tower offers a refined haven for sophisticated journeys in 283 Art-Deco-inspired rooms, suites, and 50 apartments.

Savour inspiring dining experiences at the restaurants and bars, or rejuvenate your senses at the Waldorf Astoria Spa & Fitness, a four-floor sanctuary that elevates your wellness.

Other notable properties in Qatar include Al Bidda Boutique Hotel, honoured with the title of Qatar’s Leading Boutique Hotel, La Cigale, which took Qatar’s Leading Hotel, the Ritz-Carlton, Doha, voted Qatar’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel, the Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, recognised as Qatar’s Leading Luxury Resort and Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, which took the trophy for Qatar’s Leading Resort.

Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar continues to demonstrate its appeal as a global tourism destination with its expanded tourism infrastructure, safety, and authentic Arabian hospitality. Qatar’s diverse tourism offering, with its 500 kilometres of pristine coastline, world-class museums, cultural and contemporary destinations, combine to make for a unique and compelling holiday that can be tailored to suit travellers from the region and internationally.

“New developments in Qatar’s tourism sector are ongoing, creating even further opportunities for growth.”

More Information

His Excellency, chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, spoke to Breaking Travel News at World Travel Market in London

Qatar Tourism has a mission to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, one where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

Find out more on the official website at website.