Breaking Travel News explores: Expo 2023 arrives in Doha

Expo 2023 is currently taking place in Doha, capital of Qatar, held under the theme Green Desert, Better Environment.

The event, which will run until the end of Match, aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification.

It will inspire visitors to participate in the transformation within four main topics: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness and sustainability.

The theme has been founded to inspire the international community to explore and adopt innovative desertification mitigation solutions.

Spanning 1.7 million square meters, the event takes place in the scenic Al Bidda Park, one of the biggest parks in Doha, offering breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf.

During a visit, guests will be treated to beautiful gardens, thought-provoking talks, conferences, art and cuisine, making it an unforgettable experience.

As a collaboration between the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE) and the International Association for Horticultural Producers (AIPH), Expo Doha 2023 will attract visitors locally and internationally, pavilions from almost 80 countries, NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) and representatives.

Expo 2023 Doha is scheduled to run for an impressive 179 days of celebrations, concluding on March 28th this year.

The event aims to attract over three million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures from around the world.

Once upon a time, greening the desert was a challenge.

Nowadays a green desert is possible.

To achieve it and maintain it is an important and increasingly urgent topic, because it can be an answer to global water, energy and food scarcity problems.

Techniques that enable the sustainable cultivation of trees and crops in arid lands play an important role in reversing desertification problems evident around the world.

The Green Desert ideal has cultural, educational, economic, social and scientific aspects, combining traditional agricultural practices with modern and alternative techniques like hydroponics, permaculture and vermiculture, all in a sustainable manner.

The greening of deserts is a sustainable project for irrigation and forestation of dry areas or regions near water sources like lakes, rivers, seas or oceans.

Also, Expo 2023 works to promote the benefits of clean technologies like irrigation with natural water sources and renewable energy supplies.

The Green Desert ideal cannot be attained without involving people, gaining social support and realizing cultural change.

Without a change in the mindset of the people and their perspectives on the future, the sustainability of any endeavour would not be possible.

Thus, the Green Desert concept entails modern agriculture based on technology and innovation, supported by enhanced environmental awareness, in order to attain sustainability.

Mankind has changed the balance of planet earth by living beyond its means.

Global warming is one of today’s most acute problems, affecting every human being irrespective of age, gender, wealth or nationality.

Since the age of industrialization, the natural balance has changed drastically until now it is beyond affordable limits.

These topics and more come under discussion at Expo 2023.

Over the last three months, Expo 2023 Doha has established itself as a major destination in Qatar and the region, attracting visitors from all over the world and offering them a unique combination of environmental, cultural, and entertainment experiences.

The event reaffirming Qatar’s commitment to sustainability and preserving the environment for future generations.

Along these lines, the Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee announced that the event has welcomed over two million visitors in less than three months.

This significant turnout is a testament to the global appeal of Expo 2023 Doha and Qatar’s growing stature as a global hub for cultural exchange, innovation, and international collaboration in the areas of sustainability, environmental stewardship, and the fight against climate change.

The activities and exhibits at Expo 2023 Doha encompass a variety of themes, such as green innovation, traditional and modern agricultural techniques, sustainability strategies, and best practices in horticulture and sustainable agriculture.

Also on offer are activities designed specifically for families and children, which have attracted thousands of visitors who enjoyed an unparalleled experience in the beautiful Al Bidda Park.

The Organizing Committee also ensured to offer programs that suit all tastes, which allowed visitors of all backgrounds, nationalities, and ages to discover enriching content that enlightens and inspires them to contemplate their potential role in building a greener and more sustainable future for our planet.

As far as global participation is concerned, the Organizing Committee is proud to announce that nearly 80 countries and organizations have inaugurated their pavilions at Expo 2023 Doha.

This is viewed is a major milestone given the importance of pavilions in highlighting each country’s culture and innovation, and taking visitors on a magical journey involving beautiful landscapes, local agricultural practices, and notable produce and handicrafts, which helps raise the public’s awareness and encourages community members to work towards a better future for all mankind.

Haifa Al Otaibi, Director of Public Relations and Communication at Expo 2023 Doha, said: “As we celebrate Expo 2023 Doha welcoming over two million visitors, we reaffirm our commitment to offering an enriching experience to all visitors that includes learning, engagement, and celebrating our cultural and environmental diversity, and we continue to drive awareness of the Expo’s main themes: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability, given their pivotal role in the global journey of change where Qatar plays a leading role.

“In addition, and as part of our efforts to offer a comprehensive experience to all Expo visitors, we’ve ensured to organize activities and events for visitors of all ages and backgrounds in order to offer them the experience of a lifetime!”

Expo 2023 Doha has emerged as a dynamic platform for intellectual discourse and exchange.

Through a series of insightful lectures and seminars, facilitated by experts from local universities and international delegates, Expo 2023 Doha is fostering a dialogue on crucial global issues, ranging from climate change, sustainable living to technological advancements in agriculture.

With each passing day, Expo 2023 Doha solidifies its position as a landmark event, not just in terms of its scale but in its role as a catalyst for change.

Welcoming a myriad of visitors from across the globe, it weaves an intricate tapestry of cultures, ideas, and inspirations, marking it as a truly extraordinary and unmissable global event.

