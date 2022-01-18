Breaking Travel News explores: Maldives looks to capitalise on WTA wins in London

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) will be promoting the breath-taking Sunny Side of Life in London this week as the organisation returns to World Travel Market (WTM).

The industry is poised for a spectacular show.

Already one of the largest travel and tourism events anywhere, WTM has signed up more than 14 per cent new exhibitors this year, ranging from household names to specialist firms and niche brands.

The show is expected to have around 4,000 exhibitors walk through the doors of the ExCeL on November 6th-8th.

New brands debuting this year include Eurostar, London-based live concert ABBA Voyage and Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Other tourism boards making their first appearance at WTM London include Sabah, promoting travel to northern Borneo, in Malaysia and Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan.

MMPRC will participation at WTM alongside dozens of co-exhibitors from the industry, each aligned with a strategy for the European market.

The body works to promote the unique experiences and segments on offer in the destination in order to achieve and exceed pre-pandemic arrival numbers.

Throughout WTM, MMPRC will work to strengthen the Maldives’ brand in the British market to sustain its position as a top-of-the-mind destination.

It will also provide a platform for industry partners to showcase their products and services to the British market, with excellent networking and potential collaboration opportunities.

The stand activities undertaken at the trade show ranged from digital interactive kiosks that allow easy exploration of Maldives’ tourism products and experiences, along with social media amplification and surveys.

Attendees experienced Maldivian tradition and culture by trying out ‘libaas’ and ‘feyli’ props or having a taste of local delicacies.

MMPRC is also celebrating a remarkable success at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Indian Ocean Category with four prestigious awards secured.

The accolades were presented at the illustrious World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held at the world-renowned Atlantis the Royal in Dubai.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is widely regarded as the most esteemed honours programme in the global travel and tourism industry.

Symbolising the ultimate endorsement of excellence, the awards aim to recognise, reward, and celebrate achievement across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry on a global scale.

The prestigious titles that the Maldives won include Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination, India Ocean’s Leading Destination and Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination.

Additionally, MMPRC was awarded the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board in recognition of the hard work, dedication, and unique campaigns through which the organisation has been marketing the Maldives worldwide.

The significance of these recognitions by the tourism industry cannot be overstated.

It underscores the Maldives’ standing as an unparalleled tourist destination, showcases the country’s commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to visitors from around the world, and reinforces the continued efforts of MMPRC in promoting and developing the nation’s tourism sector.

For those seeking a unique twist on the holiday season, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives promises an extraordinary festive experience.

The resort takes the unconventional magic of a Maldivian Christmas to dazzling new heights with an exciting schedule of colourful, Carnival-themed activities bursting with verve and vibrancy for the entire family.

From the December 23rd until January 6th, the five-star luxury resort is set to sweep all ages away with a splendid plethora of holiday-inspired activities, all set within the magical and whimsical carnival theme.

Arriving from Malé Airport by speedboat, families will step on shore and be greeted by a motley circus crew, including illusionists, street performers, living statues and international dancers – all set to usher you into a Carnival extravaganza.

While the children are at play, the adults can indulge in the resort’s private island spa Ocean Wonders or sample an impressive array of seven gourmet dining options.

Festive highlights not to be missed are Santa’s spectacular island-style arrival at The Restaurant Beach, ushering in the childlike wonder of Christmas Day.

As the year draws to a close, a vibrant and glowing carnival theme sets the stage for the ‘Carnival Fiesta’ - the New Year’s Eve Carnival Cocktail Celebration and Gala Dinner, which promises to be a vibrant evening of revelry, fireworks and international culinary delights.

More Information

Find out more about the Maldives at World Travel Market on stand S10-202 – or head over to the official website.