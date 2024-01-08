Breaking Travel News explores: Qatar International Food Festival 2024

There is always plenty to enjoy in Qatar.

Right now, the Middle East destination is playing host to both the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and Expo 2023, welcoming sports fans and horticulturalists alike.

There is also an action packed events calendar for the year ahead.

One of the star attractions for next month is the Qatar International Food Festival, the biggest food extravaganza of the year being hosted at Expo 2023.

The event will take place in the family zone in al Bidda park.

Celebrating the Moroccan Year of Culture 2024, foodies are urged not to miss out on mouth-watering food and live entertainment from famous restaurants, culinary stars and hospitality experts.

Organised by Qatar Tourism, this world-class feast for the taste buds gathers the biggest names in hospitality and serves up unique culinary experiences, cooking theatre, nightly fireworks shows and live entertainment.

From the latest food trends and local delicacies to spicy street food and haute cuisine, prepare to savour a world of flavours as part of the ongoing Doha Expo 2023.

This year’s festival honours the Qatar-Moroccan 2024 Year of Culture and features popular chefs and personalities from the world of international gastronomy.

Qatar Museums developed the annual Years of Culture initiative in 2012 — an international cultural exchange that deepens understanding between nations and their people.

The event will run from February 7-17, 2024.

The news comes at a great time for tourism in Qatar, with the destination welcoming more than four million guests last year, exceeding annual visitor numbers of the past five years.

Announced by Qatar Tourism, the latest figures highlight the positive momentum of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the ongoing efforts and initiatives to promote its tourism sector.

Last year, Qatar announced the seamless operation of the Hayya platform to unify and simplify visa processes for travellers who require a visa to enter Qatar.

These efforts complement Qatar’s already open travel policies which see 95 countries granted visa on arrival.

Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar continues to demonstrate its appeal as a global tourism destination with its expanded tourism infrastructure, safety, and authentic Arabian hospitality.

“Qatar’s diverse tourism offering, with its 500 kilometres of pristine coastline, world-class museums, cultural and contemporary destinations, combine to make for a unique and compelling holiday that can be tailored to suit travellers from the region and internationally.

“New developments in Qatar’s tourism sector are ongoing, creating even further opportunities for growth.”

Looking ahead in 2024, Qatar is set to host more than 80 unique events from sports championships, cultural events, world class exhibitions,

shopping festivals and international summits.

Some of the biggest 2024 events are the AFC Asian Cup, Shop Qatar, Doha Jewellery and Exhibition, (DJWE), Katara International Arabian Horse Festival, Annual Qatar Economic Forum, Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024, Autonomous e-mobility Forum and the technology conference, Web Summit.

His Excellency, chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, spoke to Breaking Travel News at World Travel Market in London about how important events such as the Qatar International Food Festival are for the destination

Qatar Tourism works to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in service excellence.

