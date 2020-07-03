Breaking Travel News explores: Abu Dhabi to showcase events offering at World Travel Market

World Travel Market (WTM) returns to London this week and the industry is poised for a spectacular show.

Abu Dhabi will be leading a strong contingent from the Middle East, as the show continues to grow.

Already one of the largest travel and tourism events anywhere, WTM has signed up more than 14 per cent new exhibitors this year, ranging from household names to specialist firms and niche brands.

The show is expected to have around 4,000 exhibitors walk through the doors of the ExCeL London on November 6th-8th.

New brands debuting this year include Eurostar, London-based live concert ABBA Voyage and Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Other tourism boards making their first appearance at WTM London include Sabah, promoting travel to northern Borneo, in Malaysia and Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will be showcasing the wide range of exciting, inspiring and restorative experiences that can be enjoyed in the emirate.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s immersive stand will bring to life the city’s cultural treasures and destination offerings, as well as host signings, workshops and networking opportunities.

Alongside key travel and tourism partners, DCT Abu Dhabi’s destination brand, Experience Abu Dhabi, will take guests on an immersive journey of the top sites, attractions and experiences that visitors to the destination can discover – year-round, and at their own pace.

Visitors to the stand this year will be able to participate in activations including live Bait Al Gahwa sessions, demonstrating traditional Arabic coffee preparation, and demonstrations of Emirati traditions and handicrafts with the House of Artisans.

There will also be the chance to try out perfume-making, witness the beauty of Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque via an interactive experience, and take Insta-worthy photographs on the Saadiyat Island swing and in the Abu Dhabi Calendar augmented reality photobooth.

Freshly brewed coffee will once again be served at the stand this year, and boxing fans can play the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) punch ball arcade game.

The stand will also showcase the latest Abu Dhabi Calendar, which features an inspiring line-up of back-to-back events for the 2023/2024 winter season.

The destination is celebrating its biggest season of entertainment yet, with more than 150 events taking place across the emirate over six months.

Packed with a diverse line-up of activities and experiences for every resident and visitor (found on the website here), key highlights include:

Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concerts headlined by Ava Max, Tiësto and Foo Fighters.

Thrilling NBA and UFC events, cultural festivals, interactive family shows, and more unmissable performances

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, featuring the region’s first ever MICHELIN Guide Food Festival, along with the return of Taste of Abu Dhabi and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Cultural programming, art exhibitions, performing arts events and educational initiatives shine a light on the UAE’s rich history and heritage and on cultures from around the world.

Can’t Wait to Winter

Experience Abu Dhabi recently launched ‘Can’t Wait to Winter’, a global campaign offering back-to-back seasonal events.

The emirate has curated a winter line-up to suit culture enthusiasts, sports fans, food connoisseurs, adrenaline seekers and music lovers.

The campaign features skits from Indian superstar Ranveer Singh, Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, and comedic duo Dawood Hussein and Hasan Al Ballam.

Also returning are the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UFC Showdown Week, as well as the Hyperound K-Fest music festival.

There will be concerts from Robbie Williams, singer Arijit Singh and theatrical performances of Hamilton and Disney on Ice.

For adventure seekers there’s desert dune bashing, quad biking, and indoor adventure hubs; CLYMB, Circuit X and Adrenark; Snow Abu Dhabi and the newly opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

Art and culture lovers will enjoy Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn and House of Artisans.

They can discover Qasr Al Watan, too.

Travellers can unwind at Saadiyat Beach Club or on one of Abu Dhabi’s many beaches.

There’s also sunrise kayaking through the mangroves or a private retreat to Nurai Island available.

Attractions in Abu Dhabi have been recognised as among the best in the business, with CLYMB Abu Dhabi taking the title of Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards, alongside Ferrari World (Middle East’s Leading Theme Park) and Yas Waterworld (Middle East’s Leading Water Park).

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

More Information

Abu Dhabi was recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination at the World Travel Awards earlier this year.

Visit DCT Abu Dhabi during World Travel Market in London at stands S7-210 or find more information here.