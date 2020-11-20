World Ski Awards reveals finest ski brands of the year

World Ski Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in ski tourism – has unveiled the winners of its 2020 programme to coincide with its inaugural World Ski Awards Winners Day.

Winners include Europe’s highest ski resort, Val Thorens, voted ‘World’s Best Ski Resort’, thanks to its winning combination of snowsure pistes and extensive slopeside accommodation.

Sleek urban design amid a spectacular alpine helped Switzerland’s W Verbier to capture ‘World’s Best Ski Hotel’, while Chalet Zermatt Peak, sitting in the shadow of the majestic Matterhorn, claimed ‘World’s Best Ski Chalet’.

New arrival on Japan’s luxury ski hospitality scene, Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, took ‘World’s Best New Ski Hotel’.

Meanwhile the divine opulence of Verbier’s Chalet Marmottière was acknowledged with the newcomer accolade for ‘World’s Best New Ski Chalet’.

Switzerland’s LAAX, home to deep powder and the world’s biggest halfpipe, was named ‘World’s Best Freestyle Resort’.

Ski Dubai picked up ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’ and Austria’s sumptuous Aurelio Lech collected ‘World’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading ski travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by ski industry professionals and ski consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named the winner.

Sion Rapson, managing director, World Ski Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of the global ski travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them.

“They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges.”

He added: “The World Ski Awards 2020 programme received a record number of votes cast by the public.

“This shows that the appetite for booking a ski holiday has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry as the global recovery begins.”

Triumphant ski travel providers include Leo Trippi (‘World’s Best Ski Travel Agent’); TUI (‘World’s Best Ski Tour Operator’); and Schneebeben (‘World’s Best Ski Transfer Operator’).

Other winners include Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel (‘World’s Best Ski Resort Company); Valsana Hotel & Appartements, Switzerland (‘World’s Best Green Ski Hotel’); and Bella Coola Heli Sports, Canada (‘World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator’).

Awards were also announced on a country-level, with the best resorts and hospitality providers from the world’s leading ski tourism destinations.

Breaking Travel News caught up with representatives from Chapelco, Kitzbühel, Lotte Arai Resort, Rosa Khutor, Leo Trippi, Le Chalet Mont Blanc, Chalet Zermatt Peak, Astra Falls Creek and Hotel FIS Jasná to find out how it felt to have been recognised by the prestigious awards.

For a full list of winners, take a look here.

World Ski Awards

Launched in 2013, World Ski Awards aims to drive up standards within the ski tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

World Ski Awards is the sister organisation of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 27th anniversary.

Votes are cast by industry professionals and the public in a range of categories, including best resorts, hotels, chalets and tour operators.