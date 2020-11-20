Breaking Travel News interview: Matthew Klaiber, business development manager, Chalet Zermatt Peak

Having taken a duo of titles at the World Ski Awards, Breaking Travel News here chats with Matthew Klaiber, business development manager at Chalet Zermatt Peak, to discover more

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations, you have been recognised as Switzerland’s Best Ski Chalet and World’s Best Ski Chalet at the World Ski Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Matthew Klaiber: Thank you, it is very much appreciated.

To be awarded Switzerland’s Best Ski Chalet was a great honour – and to then go on and be recognised as the best in the world was truly amazing.

Having the continued support and trust of our great guests, agents and partners, both here in Zermatt and around the globe is absolutely fantastic.

It gives us great confidence for the future.

BTN: Can you tell us a little about that one-of-a-kind property and what it offers to the ski tourism market in Switzerland?

MK: As you can see Chalet Zermatt Peak is luxurious, truly unique and perched above the heart of Zermatt.

Our team has a passion for ensuring our guests have a luxurious and memorable experience indulging in our world class facilities.

Whether it is enjoying our culinary masterpieces and private wine cellar, revitalising in our wellness centre or simply soaking up the amazing views of the Matterhorn and surrounding peaks.

BTN: How useful are the World Ski Awards when it comes to promoting a property of this kind to the global ski tourism community?

MK: Very useful - the awards help us, and our partners, promote not only the chalet globally but also to promote Zermatt as a world-class destination.

It is also great for our team to be recognised for their amazing work.

We have an exceptional property, but the Chalet Zermatt Peak difference is about our award-winning service and our people.

These awards really belong to them.

BTN: How would you describe the ski tourism market in Switzerland as we head into the 2020 season? Is there hope a potential Covid-19 vaccine could reinvigorate the market?

MK: We are optimistic about the future, however, understand people are cautious.

In the summer just passed Zermatt enjoyed excellent tourist numbers from within Europe and the UK.

This was a good test for the new health and safety procedures in resort and at our chalet.

People love coming to the mountains for the fresh air, open spaces and incredible scenery, not to mention the skiing.

We know from talking to our returning guests that they are motivated more than ever to visit.

Who does not need a slice of luxury and a winter paradise right now?

We look forward to welcoming you to Chalet Zermatt Peak soon.

More Information

With breath-taking views of the Matterhorn and perched centrally above the enchanting village, Chalet Zermatt Peak is homage to architectural design and luxury.

The privately-run chalet is spaciously laid out over six opulent floors and includes five deluxe double bedrooms, ceiling to floor windows, an indoor - outdoor Jacuzzi and spacious open plan living spilling out onto the generous balcony, all framed by the most envied view in Zermatt.

A private gymnasium and full treatment spa ensure guests know the Chalet Zermatt Peak difference.

The award-winning Swiss chalet team offer a truly unique and highly personalised experience.

The in-house Michelin star chef takes guests on mesmerising culinary journeys and assists in navigating the carefully curated wine cellar.

Find out more on the official website.