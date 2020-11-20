Ryanair to waive rebooking fees until end of January

Ryanair will extend the waiving of its flight change fee for all customers who book to the end of January.

The move is designed to give customers peace of mind and greater flexibly should their travel plans change, allowing them to move their flight with no change fee up to September 30th.

Customers that book in December and January but who are unable to travel on their intended dates can easily change their flight – hassle free and move to a new date up to the end of September.

Changes must be made at least seven days prior to the departure date of the original booking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryanair director of marketing and digital, Dara Brady, said: “Plans change, so in order to provide as much flexibility and confidence as possible for our customers, we have extended the waiving of our flight change fee for all December and January bookings.

“Customers can book trips for Christmas, Easter and the summer with confidence knowing that if they need to postpone their travel plans, they can move with zero change fee.

“Customers can now plan to see families at Christmas, or book Easter/summer holidays, safe in the knowledge that if plans change, they can move their flights without additional change fees.”