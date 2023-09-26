News from Verbier Winter 2023/2024

Voted BEST SKI RESORT IN THE WORLD again at the 2022 World Ski Awards. Verbier, in Switzerland, draws legends, royalty, pop stars (James Blunt has a chairlift named after him) and, yes, us ordinary folk too.

Part of the largest ski area in Switzerland, “Four Valleys” has 410 kms of slopes that cater for all levels of skiers and boarders. These include the Medran with its cruisy blues, Les Savoleyres with lovely sweeping reds, and the more challenging black runs of Mont Fort. The resort is also known for its off-piste skiing – particularly the testing Mont Gelé – and each year Verbier hosts the finals of the Freeride World Tour. The mountain views are spectacular, particularly from the 3,300 metre high Mont Fort peak, one of the few places in the Alps where you can see the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc mountains simultaneously.

While Verbier remains the destination’s main attraction, with its extensive range of activities and central location on the Verbier and 4Vallées ski area, other villages on the ski circuit offer different ways to experience the region with their own charm, style and choice of accommodation. Plus, the villages of La Tzoumaz, Le Châble and Bruson all have the added advantage of being connected to the ski area, while offering more affordable accommodation than Verbier. Explore Switzerland’s largest ski area and still enjoy the experience of staying in a small resort. For those looking for easy access and a more authentic feel, Le Châble or Bruson are the best choice, whereas families will be delighted by the warm welcome in La Tzoumaz.

With preparations well underway for the 2023/24 winter season, there are two key themes at the forefront of all the new activities and developments within the resort: accessibility and sustainability. Verbier is highlighting its sustainable ethos with a clear trend towards using renewable and local energy, installing equipment that uses less energy, improving snow grooming and snowmaking systems, and encouraging alternative forms of transport – all these measures are being put in place to reduce its carbon footprint.

The biggest carbon footprint comes from the movement of clients from their place of residence to the ski resort; train access from London St Pancras to Le Châble is an easy and relaxing way to travel, and the station is linked to Verbier and Bruson by cable cars that leave from the village. Direct flights are also available from Aberdeen, Belfast-International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Doncaster, Dublin, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Inverness, Leeds, Liverpool, London-City, London-Gatwick, London-Heathrow, London-Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, and Southampton.

Read on to find out what’s new in Verbier for the up-coming ski season. If you would like any more details or images, or wish to talk about potential press trips, please just let me know. This is the link to Verbier’s press pack with more infomation

ADVERTISEMENT

New: L’Inkontro

This winter, the legendary Chalet Carlsberg is being reinvented and transformed into L’Inkontro, a convivial place rooted in the cultural identity of the Bagnard region, where old meets new, and infused with the warmth and flavours of the Mediterranean. The design of L’Inkontro (which literally means “I’m going to meet you” in local Val de Bagnes dialect) was inspired by recently renovated mountain huts such as Chanrion; the architecture preserves the original structure by enveloping it with a modern layer, propelling it into the 21st century. On entering L’Inkontro, guests will be drawn into its warm atmosphere immediately. Walls steeped in history whisper tales of days gone by, while modern touches bring freshness and energy to the space. Every detail harmoniously blends both tradition and innovation. At the crossroads of Verbier’s major slopes, L’Inkontro isn’t just a bar or restaurant, it’s a place where skiers of all generations can mix, connect and share their experiences. L’Inkontro

New: Papill’on – boutique-hôtel à la Tzoumaz

Papill’on, the restaurant that burst onto the scene 18 months ago, has made a big impact. Ideally positioned on La Tzoumaz’s Rue Centrale, the place is surprisingly creative with its imaginative cuisine and a hint of edginess, all in a welcoming and laid-back atmosphere. This year, Papill’on introduces a new venture: a family-oriented boutique hotel with nine snug Alpine-style double rooms. The venue also hosts a variety of events and musical entertainment throughout the year, including wine tastings featuring local wineries, and concerts, all creating a fresh and inviting cultural experience. www.papillon-latzoumaz.ch

New: B&B - Ride Inn in Verbier

Less than a five-minute stroll from the Medran ski lift, the Ride Inn B&B holds a prime position in the heart of Verbier. The chalet offers seven bedrooms accommodating up to 13 guests. Inside, discover an expansive open-plan living area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a welcoming dining space for a shared dining experience. And for those who prefer to have the space to themselves, the property is available to rent for private use only. Price: CHF127/ £122 pp per night including breakfast. www.therideinn.com

New: “À Table!” by David Adam

Local chef David Adam chose to set up his bistronomic table d’hôte in the unique setting of a former sheepfold in the heart of the hamlet of Etiez, at the entrance to the Val de Bagnes.Modern meets traditional, both on and off the plate, creating a unique and exclusive experience. Seated at the dining table, six guests have a direct view of the kitchen, where the chef concocts a unique, tailor-made menu for a culinary experience of infinite flavours. These gastronomic surprises are guaranteed to win over even the most discerning diners. Prices: Four-course menu 129 SFr / person / 5-course menu CHF149/ £155 pp, six-course menu CHF199 £ 178pp. www.davidadam.ch

New: Kairos project in Bruson

Wine in the Valais is born from the passion of its winemakers and the stories behind them. In the charming village of Bruson, Kairos is a new tasting room for fine Valaisan wines. Within a private cellar, guests are invited to discover the finest limited-production wines accompanied by local cured meats and regional Alpine cheeses. Beyond the tasting room, Kairos also offers a luxurious, two-room apartment in a charming chalet. www.verbier.ch

New: Le Koti: Bistro, Le Châble

Much like a Swiss Army knife, this innovative establishment combines a coffee shop, a bistro, and a pub, offering a complete range of food and drink daily from 08.00 – 23.00. Situated just a brief five-minute stroll from the Le Châble ski lifts with an impressive 120m² terrace, Le Koti strives to unite outdoor sports enthusiasts, locals and tourists within its welcoming, laid-back ambiance. Throughout the season, visitors can enjoy live music and a variety of entertainment. www.instagram.com/lekoti_bagnes/

New: Verbier Race Experience

This winter, skiers can enjoy a brand-new dedicated race area at the top of the La Tzoumaz - Savoleyres sector. With a state-of-the-art timing system and an exhilarating giant slalom course featuring around 15 gates, it’s open to everyone. Whether competing with friends or on your own quest for speed, it’s the stopwatch that decides the outcome. www.verbier.ch

First tracks

The adventure starts as Verbier wakes up – a time when even hardcore skiers haven’t yet put on their boots but the lift staff are already hard at work preparing for another day on the slopes. That’s where the assigned ski patroller comes in. With them, guests have the privilege of making the first tracks on the freshly groomed Attelas piste before the first skiers reach the area. As the sun begins to rise, the pistes will be completely yours for two runs. Afterwards, refuel with a mountaintop breakfast (included in the price) before exploring the rest of Verbier and the 4 Valleys. CHF40 / £35 pp. www.verbier4vallees.ch

Verbier is known as the cradle of Swiss skiing and home to some of the best skiing, luxurious accommodation, and gastronomy in the Alps. People flock to this traditional Swiss resort because it has a heart and soul that lives for snow sports, for the mountains and for adventure. We hope to see you there!