Oman to Highlight New Innovations in Tourism at Arabian Travel Market 2024

Under the inspiring theme “Empowering Innovation – Transforming Travel through Entrepreneurship,” Oman is poised to demonstrate its dynamic tourism sector at the Arabian Travel Market Exhibition 2024. Spearheaded by His Excellency Azzan bin Qasim Al Busaidi, the Omani delegation is ready to reveal the latest advancements in travel technology and sustainable tourism practices.

This strategic participation marks a pivotal effort by Oman to forge new international partnerships, exchange invaluable knowledge, and prominently feature its burgeoning tourism capabilities on the global platform. With more than 36 companies participating, Oman is set to showcase the unique cultural and natural attractions it offers, especially highlighting the much-anticipated Khareef Dhofar season and various summer promotional activities aimed at attracting global tourists.

The exhibition will serve as a confluence point for over 200 industry experts who will explore significant topics such as the future of aviation, luxury tourism, and the integration of artificial intelligence in travel services. Oman’s commitment to sustainable tourism is strongly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This commitment is focused on fostering a travel industry that is not only economically beneficial but also environmentally responsible and beneficial for future generations.

Haitham bin Muhammad Al-Ghassani, the Director General of Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, emphasized Oman’s unwavering dedication to expanding its tourism sector and diversifying its economy. The tourism industry in Oman contributed 2.4% to the GDP and saw a robust 36.7% increase in tourist arrivals in 2023. These figures are a testament to the strategic vision of Oman’s leadership in positioning the tourism sector as a crucial pillar of economic growth.

As Oman continues to embrace cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies, its presence at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 is not just about showcasing its cultural wealth but also about setting a benchmark in sustainable and technologically empowered tourism. This approach promises to not only enhance the visitor experience but also to ensure the long-term sustainability of Oman’s tourism industry.

