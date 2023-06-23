Roll call of 11th Annual World Ski Awards finalists announced

The shortlist of finalists for World Ski Awards 2023 – the only global initiative programme to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in ski tourism – has been revealed.

The 16-week race for votes begins on 26 June and will end on 13 October. Ski industry professionals and ski consumers from around the world are invited to cast their votes to decide which ski organisations are this year’s leaders in their respective fields.

Voting takes place across the full spectrum of the global ski industry, with categories including Best Ski Resort, Best Ski Chalet, Best Ski Hotel, Best Ski Tour Operator and Best Ski Travel Agent. View the full list of 2023 finalists here.

World Ski Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

For more information about World Ski Awards, visit worldskiawards.com.

