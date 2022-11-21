WINTER ADVENTURES IN BAVARIA

From glorious skiing to tobogganing fun, experience the ultimate winter holiday in the heart of Bavaria at The Charles Hotel, Munich

The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel located in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, is an idyllic winter destination that offers a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy ranging from skiing to curling. A trip to Bavaria is easily accessible and not to be missed with daily flights to Munich from 157 destinations all over the world.

An unassuming ski destination, one can find the most magnificent snow-sure mountains located on Munich’s doorsteps that are reachable from The Charles Hotel. Guests are spoiled with a variety of ski options such as Zugspitze, Germany’s highest ski mountain where the ski/snowboard season lasts until May due to the high altitude and abundance of snow. Brauneck is the closest and can be reached in only an hour by car or train. Lenggries ski resort offers a variety of pistes and long valley runs. Sudelfeld Bayrischzell is Germany’s largest ski resort and is known for being family-friendly. Lastly, there is Alpspitze, Kreuzeck known for its legendary Kandahar run

The city of Munich itself is full of outdoor winter activities. Cross-country skiing is popular and equipment can be rented at the German Alpine Club (DAV) to practice on the trails along the eastern banks of the Isar river. When the weather cooperates, cross-country ski trails are also available in one of Munich’s many parks such as the Westpark, Riemer Park, Schloßpark Nymphenburg.

Sledging and tobogganing are possible at Olympiaberg, Munich’s highest elevation. Besides its great view of the city, it offers numerous toboggan runs. Another option is Monopteros hill. Centrally located in the English Garden, it is a popular spot for children to partake in the fun. Organic punch, mulled wine and hot chocolate are available just a few meters away at Milchhäusl.

Curling, closely related to shuffleboard, is another popular winter sport and one not to be missed at the most beautiful rink, the Nymphenburger Kanal. Augustinerkeller in downtown Munich is a good choice for curling and drinking authentic, freshly tapped Bavarian beer.

Ice skating is another popular wintertime activity for families or even romantics. Westbad near Pasing offers an affordable rink while Prinzregentenstadion features a combination ticket for both ice skating and use of the sauna. Olympic hopefuls can try out their skills at the Eissportszentrum Olympiapark.

Cultural experiences are always available in Munich and offer a good respite from the cold. The Max Beckmann - Departure exhibition at Pinakothek der Moderne is located in the museum’s quarter, a short walk from the hotel. For the first time, the large-scale monographic exhibition about travel will run from 25 November 2022 to 12 March 2023. An exhibition sure to appeal to every well-travelled Rocco Forte guest, who will be impressed by the nearly 70 works from private and public Beckmann collections.