White Pearl Mozambique Launches Private Beach Villa

White Pearl Resorts in Mozambique has just unveiled its private beach Villa, acquired to complement its current 22 original stilted pool suites, all tucked amidst a pristine coastal dune forest, fringed by golden beaches and lapped by the warm Indian Ocean.

Located at Ponta Mamoli, 55 miles south of Maputo, with panoramic views over the lagoon, the new Villa at White Pearl has been designed to offer a private “home from home” experience for multi-generational families and small groups of friends with exclusive use of its elegant living spaces and 5 spacious Oceanview suites. The Villa’s understated Balinese-style décor and its dedicated team, including a private manager, butler, spa therapist and chef, ensures an unrivalled barefoot-luxury, beach break.

The Villa boasts a wide choice of indoor and outside spaces for dining and relaxing – from a beautiful boma under the stars to the Poolside Bar and sundeck dotted with sunbeds and loungers. Shaded and unshaded alfresco areas ensure all-day and night entertainment, with the heated, infinity-edged pool mirroring the horizon. There is also a library and games room in addition to all the facilities, restaurants and newly refurbished spa located at the main resort, a short stroll along the beachfront. Activities include reef diving, boat safaris, turtle walks, surfing, kayaking, SUPs, snorkelling, fishing, horse riding, fat bikes, helicopter flights and day safaris to Maputo Special Reserve.

“The Villa at White Pearl represents the epitome of luxury and exclusivity on Mozambique’s Lagoon Coastline. An authentic paradise where nature’s beauty meets the zenith of extravagance,” says Florival Mucave, Chairman at White Pearl Resorts.



Ancillary accommodation is available for guests wishing to bring their personal staff, nanny, pilot or security.

Rates start from US$ 820 per person per night on a fully inclusive basis.