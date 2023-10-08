Formula 1 Arrives in Doha: Qatar Airways Prepares for Qatar Grand Prix 2023

As the Official Global Airline Partner of F1® and the Title Sponsor of the Qatar Grand Grix, Qatar Airways is thrilled to host this prestigious event and the world’s most elite drivers as they descend upon the state-of-the-art Lusail International Circuit.

In a cross-over of cutting-edge technology, Formula 1® (F1®) has made its arrival at their Global Airline Partner’s home and hub – Hamad International Airport ahead of the much anticipated Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, taking place 6-8 October.

The Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, an oasis in the motorsport calendar, unites motorsport fans partaking in this mesmerizing fusion of speed and Arabian culture. In Qatar Airways fashion, the airline unleashed a rush of excitement, showcasing its Boeing 777 aircraft painted in the vibrant livery of F1®.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 has been something we have looked forward to since the announcement of our partnership with F1® early this year. This momentous Grand Prix marks a thrilling addition to Qatar’s sporting legacy and embodies the excitement and excellence that Qatar Airways has consistently delivered to its passengers and partners travelling globally to sporting events. We cannot wait to witness history in the making as the Qatar Grand Prix unfolds in our country.”

In celebration of the special F1® decal livery and the airline’s partnership with Formula 1 and the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Qatar Airways hosted a photo opportunity at the Hamad International Airport hangar involving the F1® branded aircraft and F1® show car. Attendees of the photo opportunity included Minister of Sports and Youth, His Excellency Mr. Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali; Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker; Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer; F1® CEO and President Stefano Domenicali; Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) President Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Latif Al Mannai; BWT Alpine F1 Team drivers, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon; and Qatar Airways Cabin Crew members.

The race weekend promises a packed schedule of exhilarating on-track action, electrifying entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for F1® fans of all ages.

Sunday, 8 October

o 20:00: Race

Fans also have the opportunity to indulge in the excitement of F1® while aboard Qatar Airways flights, savouring a specially curated à la carte menu which includes a delectable chocolate berry cake accompanied by a miniature milk chocolate F1® car model. The celebration extends to the airline’s renowned Oryx One inflight entertainment system, treating all passengers to an exhilarating preview of the race to come with an exclusive take-off trailer.

Qatar Airways as a brand is committed to supporting sports globally and helping fans travel to their favorite events around the world. The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline of Concacaf, the Global Kitesports Association (GKA) Kite World Tour, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, basketball, cricket, equestrian, motor racing, squash, and tennis.