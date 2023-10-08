The Year of the Great Recharge: Hilton Trends Report

According to a recent global survey conducted by Hilton and Ipsos, travelers say they will reduce other areas of personal spending to prioritize leisure travel in 2024, with a majority across generations indicating their No. 1 reason to travel in 2024 will be to rest and recharge, with more emphasis on sleep than ever before. Those insights and more were unveiled today with the launch of Hilton’s third-annual trends report: “What Millennials, Gen Z, Gen X and Baby Boomers Tell Us About Travel in the Year Ahead.” In addition to defining the preferences and passions of the 2024 traveler, the report takes a deeper look at how each generation views travel – from the digital-native Gen Zer to the experienced Baby Boomer.

“In this new golden age of travel, travelers’ needs are changing, and we are always innovating to better serve our guests and be their first choice when they hit the road,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. “Across generations, we’re seeing guests customize their stays with us, invest in quality sleep, pursue new cultural experiences, and stretch the boundaries of business travel. At Hilton, our world-class team members are leaning into these trends and creating unforgettable experiences for every guest who stays with us.”

Following a global survey of more than 10,000 travelers from nine countries, video diaries with 60 U.S. travelers and in-depth interviews with dozens of Hilton travel experts, the report uncovers four themes expected to be the catalysts of change and innovation for travel in 2024 and beyond.

Personal wellness matters to travelers, and even more specifically, there will be an increased focus on savoring a good night’s sleep while away from home – a trend that has accelerated after the challenges of the last few years heightened travelers’ desire for rest and relaxation. In 2024, travelers will look to engage with products and brands aligned with this better-for-you imperative.

In 2024, travelers will seek out consistent and seamless experiences that are hyper-personalized to their needs, from booking to on-property experiences. Eighty percent of global travelers surveyed said it’s important to be able to book their trip entirely online, with 86% of Millennials and 83% of Gen Zers leading the charge – and 76% of global travelers said they appreciate travel apps that reduce the friction and stress of travel.

As they budget for 2024, travelers’ top focus is on culinary experiences. Second to culinary experiences, 47% of travelers will prioritize exploration and adventure, with Gen Zers and Millennials (52% for both) carving out more budget for these types of experiences than the other generations.

Ways of work have transformed significantly following the pandemic – including shifts in when, where and how people conduct business. As a result, business trends have emerged and strengthened, including blended leisure and business travel, increased length of stays and the rising popularity of secondary markets for meetings and events. In fact, more than a third of Gen Z and Millennial business travelers say they plan to extend a business trip to enjoy leisure time before or after their work obligations.

“Every generation is driving a vibrant mix of travel experiences and expectations for 2024,” said Jason Dorsey, president of The Center for Generational Kinetics and Hilton’s generational consultant for this year’s report. “One important finding within is the cross-generational priority for connectivity and personalization throughout the travel experience. This bodes well for fueling innovation in the travel industry and for travel leaders, like Hilton, that are creating new and unique experiences that attract all four generations of adult travelers.”

For more information on how Hilton is staying ahead of travel trends, read the full 2024 report at Stories.Hilton.com/2024trends. To start planning 2024 travel, visit Hilton.com.