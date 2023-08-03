W Sydney Announces Darling Harbour Debut on Thursday 12 October, 2023

W Sydney announced today that the hotel will open its doors on Thursday 12 October, 2023. Having already made its mark on Darling Harbour with its iconic curved architecture, W Sydney will energise the city when it opens, seamlessly blending the luxury liberated W Hotels DNA with Sydney and Australia’s cultural touchstones to create an all-encompassing day-to-night dining and social destination and a sleek retreat.

Every touchpoint at W Sydney has been curated with a sharp design lens, with ultra-modern interiors by Bowler James Brindley. From the moment guests step across the threshold of the alluring copper-clad Welcome, they enter a W immersive world. From daytime encounters in the vivid blue interiors of Living Room and nights spent in the raw urban spaces of BTWN, the hotel’s dynamic restaurant, encounters at W Sydney are designed to be extraordinary.

At the apex of Darling Harbour, and of W Sydney’s bold curves, is the hotel’s remarkable double-level bar, 29/30. Set to become one of Sydney’s most sought-after venues, with dress circle views of the harbour looking out acrossa 30-metre mosaic-inlaid infinity pool, 29/30 is a place to revel at a higher level, enjoying wine, cocktails and a Basque-inspired tapas menu. The bar’s upper tier, on level 30, takes things up a notch, with chic yacht-inspired interiors and a menu of elevated cocktails and vintage Champagnes by the glass, from Dom Pérignon to Ruinart, and Krug to Armand de Brignac.

Across all of its spaces, W Sydney has collaborated with local artists, designers and creatives to bring the W vision to life. The wardrobe worn by the hotel’s talent has been curated in partnership with celebrity stylist Jess Pecoraro, whose clients include such icons as Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Fendi. Australian-Ukrainian tattoo artist Stanislava Pinchuk has also designed a tattoo of stars for the hotel’s guestroom corridors and muralist Sophi Oldling has imprinted her conscious, colourful art on the walls of BTWN. Even the driveway has been styled with a fleet of vehicles powered by W’s local automotive partner, Genesis Motors.

Says General Manager, Craig Seaward, “W Hotels is a brand that was born in New York, but destined for Sydney. The pulse of the city is so aligned with the W spirit - the sense of originality and curiosity, the unique take on luxury, the bold attitude. Eclectic and unexpected, this new hotel will be a beacon for the harbour, a hub of constantly evolving experiences and exciting spaces that unfold from morning till late and are deeply connected to the life of the city. We can’t wait to share W Sydney with our guests when we open our doors on 12 October.”

W Sydney is now open for guestroom and event bookings from 12 October 2023. For more information, please visit wsydney.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.