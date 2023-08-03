Uga Adds a New Hotel to Its Portfolio in Sri Lanka

Uga, the esteemed Sri Lankan hotel group renowned for world-class hospitality, proudly announces its latest acquisition, the Riva Hotel in Negombo, soon to be unveiled as Uga Riva in November 2023.

With a passion for preserving cultural heritage and blending contemporary luxury, this landmark addition solidifies Uga’s position as a leading force in luxury travel on the island of Sri Lanka, catering to discerning travellers seeking authentic and enriching experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Riva Hotel to the Uga family. This venture underscores our commitment to unparalleled guest experiences and elevating Sri Lanka’s hospitality,” says Priyanjith Weerasooria, Uga’s Managing Director.

Nestled in a lush five-acre coconut plantation near Negombo’s pristine shores and close to Colombo International Airport, the 180-year old Uga Riva is a traditional manor house cherished by travellers seeking an indulgent sanctuary. The seven-bedroom heritage house features a typical courtyard wrapped around a pond, with large open verandahs providing guests ample space and privacy. Adorned with intricate paintings by Sri Lankan artists, the cosy spaces and antique surfaces within the manor house add to its rustic charm, offering unrivalled elegance, top-notch amenities, and an enchanting ambiance that seamlessly joins Uga’s distinguished portfolio. The home has played host to many prominent figures including Mahatma Gandhi who visited the property during his visit to Ceylon in 1927 and planted a tree opposite the house. Other prominent visitors include Prime Ministers D.S. Senanayaka, Dudley Senanayake, President J.R. Jayawardena, President R. Premadasa, President D.B. Wijetunga and President Ranil Wickremasinghe.

Uga Riva will be thoughtfully reimagined with Uga’s signature style, sophisticated design, and personalised service, ensuring a memorable stay for every guest. Anticipate a harmonious blend of serenity and adventure, where idyllic sunsets meet vibrant local culture. The property won’t be going through major renovations but recent upgrades include works by renowned architect Channa Daswatte in 2010.

“We embark on this transformative journey, celebrating Negombo’s rich heritage and exceeding our guests’ expectations,” added Mr. Weerasooria.

Uga’s acquisition is a testament to visionary leadership and crafting extraordinary moments for modern travellers.

Guests can stay at Uga Riva from £195 per room based on two sharing including breakfast

For bookings visit www.ugaescapes.com