Virgin Atlantic set to soar to paradise with new services to the Maldives and Turks & Caicos islands

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce that in 2023 it will begin flying to the idyllic islands of the Maldives as well as Turks & Caicos, offering Brits an opportunity to escape to their very own slice of utopia and explore the most beautiful beaches and finest snorkelling and scuba diving found anywhere in the world.

With crystal white sands and sheltered lagoons, the Maldives redefines paradise, in what is undoubtedly one of the most idyllic holiday destinations, offering luxurious relaxation and adventure. Travellers looking to treat themselves can experience world-class diving, surfing, fishing, kayaking and with over 1,000 coral islands to enjoy, there’s no shortage of things to see or do.

Elsewhere, the stunning islands of the Turks & Caicos offer some of the most pristine white sand beaches, surrounded by the world’s clearest turquoise waters. Boasting an expansive barrier reef, home to vibrant coral, dolphins, turtles, stingrays and more, the islands make for a breath-taking playground for snorkelling and diving. This new destination is the latest addition to our Caribbean portfolio which follows new flying to the Bahamas in December 2021, St Vincent and the Grenadines in October 2021 and our highly anticipated return to St Lucia.

Virgin Atlantic will launch a winter seasonal three-times weekly service to the Maldives from London Heathrow, which will go on sale on 30th November 2022, before commencing on 22nd October 2023. The airline will also launch a year-round twice weekly service to the Turks & Caicos which will go on sale from 11th January 2023, for flights starting on 15th November 2023 from London Heathrow. Both routes will be operated on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Flight prices will be announced at a later date.

Experience seven nights in the exotic haven of the Maldives

Seven nights at Hard Rock Maldives with Virgin Atlantic Holidays for just £2,359 per person, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Heathrow direct to the Maldives, Bed and Breakfast accommodation. Price is per person based on two adults travelling and sharing a Silver Sky Studio double room and includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure on 1st November 2023.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays packages to the Maldives will go on sale from 18th November 2022 and Turks & Caicos packages will go on sale later in the year.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to add these two exotic new routes to our flying portfolio. Nothing sets our hearts soaring like a new destination to explore, so, with two about join our network, there’s only really one question. Where to first?

“The Maldives has always been an incredibly popular destination for Virgin Atlantic Holidays customers, which is why we couldn’t wait to give them the opportunity to travel to the idyllic location in style onboard Virgin Atlantic aircraft.

“We’re delighted to begin flying to the Turks & Caicos islands, as we continue to grow our Caribbean portfolio, offering more choice for our customers to explore these beautiful islands and enjoy some winter sun.

“We know our customers will be over the moon with the introduction of these new destinations, both offering something unique for travellers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.”