Qatar Airways unveils new branding at London Heathrow Terminal 4

Qatar Airways has unveiled new branding at London Heathrow Terminal 4 roundabout . The branding features a 9-metre long Boeing 777-9 scaled model aircraft, placed above a 12-metre LED screen to highlight Qatar Airways’ products, services, destinations, and marketing campaigns. It also showcases the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo to promote the airline’s official partnership with FIFA.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are fully committed to serving passengers in the UK – one of our key markets– and we are fully confident that our new branding at Heathrow brings to life some of the exciting products and services we have on offer.”

Arianne Riddell, Director of Sales, JCDecaux Airport, “With this high-impact Out-of-Home installation at the T4 Roundabout, Qatar Airways will dominate the approach to Terminal 4, harnessing the full potential of this key location with this eye-catching display at Heathrow. As international travel continues to return, airport advertising remains a premium environment and a powerful communications opportunity, as showcased by Qatar Airways on this iconic site.”

The move follows Qatar Airways enhancing its passenger experience at Terminal 4 with a new Frequent Flyer Lounge exclusively for Privilege Club members and oneworld alliance partners. The lounge boasts modern interiors overlooking the apron area, and customers can indulge in a menu comprising of a hot and cold buffet selection and a range of beverages.

Qatar Airways’ Premium Lounge in Terminal 4, the very first in the airline’s global network, has also recently reopened its doors to Qatar Airways First and Business Class passengers. The premium lounge boasts elegant seating areas, apron views, a dedicated family area, a prayer room and diverse dining options including a full buffet and an à la carte menu served to fine dining standards at the brasserie and casual dining at the Global Deli.

Qatar Airways currently operates from four UK airports, which includes six daily flights from London Heathrow, two daily flights from London Gatwick, up to three daily flights from Manchester, and a daily service from Edinburgh. In addition to the UK frequencies, the airline operates to Dublin with 11 weekly flights.

ADVERTISEMENT