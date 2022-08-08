Vietnam tourism sees positive signs from international tourist markets

Vietnam’s tourism sector is experiencing an uptake in numbers. In the first seven months of 2022, Vietnam welcomed 954,000 international arrivals, increasing nearly nine-fold from a year earlier. The monthly arrival growth averaged 62%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Among 10 markets with most visitors to Vietnam, nine are located in the Asia - Pacific and the remainder is the US.

The Republic of Korea ranked first with 196,200 arrivals, up 903.7% year on year, followed by the US with 102,900 arrivals, up 5,382%. Others include Japan (46,000, 794.6%) and China (53,000, 34.5%).

Despite modest numbers of arrivals, European countries still posted sharp rises in visitors to Vietnam, including the UK (26,400, 2,958.6%), France (23,400, 2,963.7%), and Germany (23,600, 3,897.1%), data showed.

Since the year’s beginning, Vietnam has continually been among the places with the fastest growth in international searches for, by 50 - 75%, according to Google Destination Insights.

The global search volume for tourist accommodation facilities in the country reached 100 points in July, 5.9 times higher than in early March (17 points). Searches for international flights to Vietnam last month also soared three-fold from the start of March.

Compared to the same period last year, international searches for Vietnam’s tourism shot up by over 1,200% in July.

The top sources of those searches were the US, Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the UK, Malaysia, Germany, and Thailand. Meanwhile, the most searched Vietnamese destinations were Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Phan Thiet, Hue, and Vung Tau.

With positive signs from international tourist markets, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the Vietnam Tourism Development Fund are working with travel companies, airlines and destinations to organise promotion activities, focusing on markets in Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

The tourism sector will take part in the JATA Tourism Expo Japan from September 22 - 25 and the World Travel Market in the UK from November 7 - 9, both of which are leading regional and international travel fairs.

In addition, the International Travel Expo is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 8 - 10. A tourism promotion programme for the Greater Mekong Subregion will also be held as part of the Mekong Tourism Forum in Hoi An city, Quang Nam province, from October 9 - 14.