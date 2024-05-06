WTTC’s Hotel Sustainability Basics Reaches 3,400 Verified Properties

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has today announced that its Hotel Sustainability Basics (Basics) has achieved a significant milestone, with 3,400 properties now verified across almost 80 countries.

Designed to help hoteliers on their first steps to improve their sustainability ratings and raise the bar of sustainability across the global hospitality industry, this independent global sustainability verification programme is overseen by internationally recognised verifiers Green Key and SGS.

It empowers hotels of all sizes to follow a 12-step programme aimed at reducing carbon emissions, promoting nature conservation, and ensuring local communities benefit from a hotel’s operations.

This latest achievement marks a pivotal step forward in Travel & Tourism towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

Hotels groups from major Travel & Tourism destinations such as Germany, China, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Spain, India, Madagascar, and Turkiye, amongst many others, have joined the groundbreaking initiative.

‘Basics’ has now been adopted by hotels across all continents, signifying the eagerness from major hospitality players across the globe to move forward in their sustainability journey.

In addition to its geographical expansion, Basics is strengthening the sector’s alignment on sustainability through new strategic partnerships.

A key collaboration with BeCause is set to enhance relationships and visibility with Online Travel Agents (OTAs), providing an invaluable platform for hotels committed to sustainable operations.

This initiative reflects WTTC’s dedication to facilitating meaningful connections within the industry, promoting a unified approach to sustainability.

Basics has achieved full alignment with Green Key, a leading international eco-label for tourism facilities, meaning all Green Key certified hotels are now in full compliance with Basics and can obtain Basics verification with no extra effort.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said; “WTTC’s Hotel Sustainability Basics is a powerful testament to our collective effort in promoting sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.

“Reaching 3,400 verified properties is not just a milestone; it’s a clear indication that the industry is ready to embrace sustainability on a global scale. This initiative is about uniting hotels, industry partners, and sustainability standards to create a future that is resilient, responsible, and respectful of our planet.”

Major hotel brands which have now adopted ‘Basics’ include Jin Jiang, one of the world’s biggest hotel groups with more than 10,000 hotels, European hotel giant Louvre Hotels Group, Choice Hotels, and Radisson Hotel Group.

Hotel Sustainability Basics has also gained endorsements from destinations worldwide, including the Caribbean, Mauritius, Colombia, UAE, Azerbaijan, Mexico, and Ecuador.

As Basics continues to grow and evolve, WTTC remains dedicated to leading the Travel & Tourism sector towards a more sustainable and responsible future.

By bringing together hotels, industry partners, and sustainability standards, WTTC is creating a powerful force for change, driving the adoption of practices that protect the planet while supporting local communities.

