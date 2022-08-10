Programme on Vietnam’s tourism power in Ho Chi Minh City

A programme connecting the power of Vietnam’s tourism has started in Ho Chi Minh City. This two-day occurrence is finding ways to increase growth of international tourism along with complete retrieval of Vietnam’s tourism.

The said programme is mutually organized by the Vietnam Tourism Association, the Tourism Association of Ho Chi Minh City, along with Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Nguyen Thi Khanh, the President of Ho Chi Minh City’s Tourism Association said that currently, domestic tourism is slowly improving with optimistic results; however, global tourism, both inbound and outbound, has not yet recuperated as anticipated.

Consequently, along with trading undertakings between entities in the tourism sector, the programme also has events for launching new products and facilities of neighborhoods and businesses around Vietnam.

The programme organisers said that they will arrange tours to destinations in Ho Chi Minh City along with southern areas for agents of tourism divisions, tourism promotion centers and associations of tourism and travel companies for reinforcing Vietnam’s tourism connectivity in the upcoming days.

Also, within the agenda of the programme, a talkshow was held, that presented a site for localities and trades to assemble and exchange procedures to recuperate and progress the tourism industry.

The Vietnam Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung spoke during the event. He said that the tourism segment is functioning with localities to carry on eliminating problem areas and blocks for tourism retrieval and growth.