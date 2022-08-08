Vietjet accompanies autumn festival in Tuyen Quang





From this September, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang will organise the biggest ever festival with numerous activities. The highlight of Tuyen Citadel Festival this year is the Tuyen Citadel Night Party themed “Sparkling colours of Tuyen Citadel Night Festival” in the Mid-Autumn Festival which is the largest lantern festival in Vietnam.

Besides, a ceremony will be held to receive a certificate recognising “Then practice of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic groups in Vietnam” as of the intangible cultural heritages of humanity, along with the Night of Trade - Tourism Fair and “Miss Tuyen Citadel” contest.

Hoang Viet Phuong, Vice Chairman of the Tuyen Quang provincial People’s Committee, said Tuyen Quang province is ready to welcome people and visitors to the unprecedented festival activities this year.

Do Xuan Quang, Vice President of Vietjet, which accompanies Tuyen Citadel Festival 2022, said the airline is pleased to accompany Tuyen Quang province in the special festive programmes, and will continue to promote its role as an international airline that is always accompanying Tuyen Quang, the northern mountainous region as well as many others across the country to promote the tourism to domestic and international tourists.

