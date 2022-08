The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi's Ba Dinh district (Photo: VNA)

According to the management board of the mausoleum, respect-paying activities for the late President will resume on the day.

President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. His body was embalmed and placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.

The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam.