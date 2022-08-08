Ho Chi Minh event highlights strength of Vietnam’s tourism





A programme linking the strength of Vietnam’s tourism has opened in Ho Chi Minh City. The two-day event is seeking ways to gain international tourism growth and comprehensive recovery of Vietnam’s tourism.

It is jointly held by the Vietnam Tourism Association, the Tourism Association of Ho Chi Minh City, and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Nguyen Thi Khanh, President of Ho Chi Minh City’s Tourism Association, said that at present, domestic tourism is gradually recovering with positive results, but international tourism, both inbound and outbound, has not recovered as expected. Therefore, in addition to trading activities between units in the tourism industry, the programme also has activities to introduce new products and services of localities and businesses around the country.

Organisers said that they will organise tours to destinations in Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities for representatives of tourism departments, tourism promotion centres and associations of tourism and travel businesses to strengthen Vietnam’s tourism connectivity in the coming time.

Also on the day, within the framework of the programme, a talkshow was held, offering a venue for localities and businesses to meet and exchange measures to recover and develop the industry.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said that the sector is working with localities to continue removing difficulties and bottlenecks in tourism recovery and development.

He asked localities themselves to effectively exploit indigenous and cultural resources, and ecotourism; improve services; and have at least a unique tourism product.

At the talkshow, several tourism businesses and travel agents agreed that this event is practical and the very first step for the close cooperation between localities and units operating in this industry across the nation, with the goal of attracting more international tourists.

Cao Thi Tuyet Lan, CEO of Viettours Incentives & Events Co., Ltd., said that to quickly recover international tourism, Vietnam’s tourism industry needs to look directly at the current situation.

According to her, some localities have not really opened its doors or paid due attention to promoting tourism and attracting more tourists. Worse still, the country’s infrastructure is overloaded, even visa procedures for international visitors remain difficult.

Vo Anh Tai, Saigontourist Deputy General Director, proposed localities to have plans to develop products, and conferences and seminars not only on tourism, but also on diplomacy, culture and sports.