NINH BINH TOURISM WEEK 2023, THEMED AS “THE GOLDEN TAM COC – TRANG AN”

The Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2023 “Golden Tam Coc - Trang An” is organized on a provincial level in accordance with Plan No. 6262/KH-UBND dated 10/04/2023 by the Provincial People’s Committee. This enticing characteristic annual event is held when the rice fields in the Ngo Dong river turn yellow, and its specifics are as follows:



I. Name, theme and time

1. Name, theme

Vietnamese: “Tuần du lịch Ninh Bình năm 2023”, themed as “Sắc vàng Tam Cốc – Tràng An”.

English: “Ninh Binh Tourism week 2023”, “The golden Tam Coc – Trang An”.

2. Time: From 27/5/2023 to 04/6/2023.

3. Location: The activities are organized at Tam Coc – Bich Dong Tourist Area, Trang An Scenic Eco-tourism Area and other tourist sites.

4. The Opening Ceremony is proposed to take place in the morning of 27/05/2023, at a lively outdoor stage on the rice field close to Hai Cave area along Tam Coc tourist route, Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu district. Vietnam Television and Ninh Binh Television are live streaming the ceremony on their digital platforms. The estimated turnout of the event is 1.500 delegates including: Leaders from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ambassadors from the embassies of 15 nations, International Tourism Associations in Vietnam; Leaders of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism; Tourism Magazine; Vietnam Tourism Association, UNESCO Travel Club, Leaders of the Provincial People’s Committees, Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tourism Associations from 13 provinces and cities; leaders of Ninh Binh provice, leaders of departments, agencies, and People’s Committees within the province; representatives from exemplar tourism enterprises in provinces and cities; national and local press agencies; 200 international and domestic travel companies are present here to survey the tourism products of Ninh Binh; over 100 photographers across the country have come to create their artistic photos

II. Purpose and significance of the Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2023.

1. Introduce and promote the distinctive qualities and outstanding values of the province’s tourism resources, especially the value of the World Cultural and Natural Hertiage Trang An Landscape Complex.

2. Promote and introduce the tourism products and services of Ninh Binh to domestic and international visitors, as well as continue to affirm the position of the Ninh tourism industry branded as a safe, friendly, quality and attractive destination.

3. Stimulate tourism demand to attract more visitors to Ninh Binh during the low season, and to utilize Ninh Binh Tourism Week as a promotion event as well as a special annual provincial tourism product playing a key role in the revival and the development of the tourism industry.

III. Activities during Tourism Week 2023

1. Opening Ceremony of the Tourism Week 2023

Time: 7.30 am – 27/05/2023

Location: outdoor stage on the rice fields of Hai Cave – Tam Coc tourist route, Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district.

Tam Coc rice field is inscribed in the list of the top 5 most beautiful rice fields in Vietnam. Its attractiveness does not only manifest itself in its natural form, it also showcases the harmony between nature and humans, between the silence of the heavens and the earth, and the livelihoods of the local community. Hence, this Golden Tam Coc season showcases a picture depicting “Ly ngu vong nguyet” meaning carps beholding the moon, on a poetic 9.500 m2 rice field. From the Feng Shui’s perspective, carps are meaningful creatures, they are associated with the image of “carps jumping over the dragon gate”. So, the picture of “Carps beholding the Moon” manifests our desire, our efforts, and our perseverance to overcome adversity to succeed. Especially, carps also represent good fortune and beautiful things. Through the picture “Carps beholding the Moon” depicted with wet rice, the local community prays for a year of peace, favorable weather and bumper crops, another hidden agenda of the picture is to show our pride and our love for our country, more importantly, to demonstrate our commitments on conserving and protecting traditional cultural values, and the World Cultural and Natural Heritage Trang An Landscape Complex, associated with sustainable tourism development.

2. Organize Walking Street

- Time: From 7.00 to 22.00 during Tourism Week.

- Location: the street from Dong Gung parking lot to Hoa Nam restaurant (Van Lam village, Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district)

- Activities: Organize folk music performances (ca tru singing, cheo singing, xam singing..) and ethnic musical instruments over the boat wharf yard or in some hotels and restaurants within Tam Coc Bich Dong tourist area; organize the display of Ninh Hai embroidery products, souvenir and foods of Ninh Binh

3. Exhibition of traditional handicrafts and provincial OCOP products

- Time: During Tourism Week.

- Location: Tam Coc boat wharf.

- Activities: Install exhibition stalls displaying some stages of the production process of traditional handicrafts and OCOP products: Van Lam village embroidery, Bo Bat ancient pottery; display handicraft products of Van Lam village and the province.

Moreover, display OCOP products of Bac Lieu and Ca Mau

4. Organize photo tour “The Golden Tam Coc”

- Time: During Tourism Week.

- Location: Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourist area

- Activities: Survey potential photography locations for the Golden Tam Coc

- Number of artists: Over 100 photographers across the country.

5. Organize survey program to introduce Ninh Binh tourism products (FAMTRIP, PRESSTRIP)

- Time: From 25/5/2023 to 27/05/2023

- Activities: Survey and introduce new provincial tourism products; organize a workshop on developing and completing tourism products and services in Ninh Binh and connecting tours inside and outside the province.

- Participants: 200 travel companies; nationwide press agencies

6. Exhibition of artistic photography “The Golden Tam Coc – Trang An”

- Time: During Tourism Week.

- Location: Tam Coc boat wharf area and the stilt house behind Ba Cave, Tam Coc tourist route

- Activities: Display photos of Ninh Binh’s beauty spots (photos of Tam Coc, Trang An, the golden Tam Coc, historical and cultural relics, traditional festival, customs and so on.)

7. Water puppetry, Cheo singing, Xam singing, and folk music from the 3 regions of Vietnam

- Time: During Tourism Week.

- Location: Tam Coc boat wharf area and the tourist route Cac Temple – Tam Coc (04 locations: Thanh boat wharf; Ca Cave, Hai Cave and Ba Cave, there are different forms of art performances with a frequency of 04 times per day.

- Activities: Perform water puppetry, Xam singing, Cheo singing…

8. Exhibition of cultural vestiges under Tran dynasty within Trang An world heritage site.

- Time: During Tourism Week.

- Location: Thai Vi temple.

- Activities: Display photos and artefacts found during excavations of cultural vestiges under Tran dynasty within Trang An

9. Organize cultural and art performance activities

- Time: from 16h00 to 18h00 and from 20h00 to 22h00, from 27/05/2023 to 04/06/2023

- Location: Tam Coc boat wharf

- Activities: exchange cultural and art performances among villages and provincial clubs in the evenings during the event.

The Organizing Committee of Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2023 is expecting to have attention from press agencies and journalists in order to promote and publicize information on the activities of Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2023 to the public, domestic and international tourists.