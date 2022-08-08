Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways makes Cambodia debut with Hanoi Siem Reap route

Bamboo Airways has completed the maiden flight linking Vietnam and Cambodia. The new service represents a further step in traffic recovery.

The inaugural first flight of Bamboo Airways from the Vietnamese capital Hanoi touched down at 19:20, which marked a next crucial step in the airline’s roadmap of expanding international network. On this new route, Bamboo Airways operates the modern Embraer-190 aircraft, thus bringing utmost convenience and flight experience beyond expectations for its passengers.

Siem Reap International Airport had started witnessing the return of international flights in December 2021 after a 20-month hiatus resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts on air travel. It currently accommodates routes from/to Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, and two domestic liaisons.

The new service connecting Hanoi and Siem Reap will be conducive to restore point-to-point travels between two of Asia’s most appealing cities known for their rich heritage and “douceur de vivre.” It will also strengthen travel options for passengers and boost tourism growth by taking advantage of two international airport hubs.

Mr. Thach Pierre Hoang, Deputy CCO of Bamboo Airways, said: “This first nonstop Hanoi – Siem Reap flight is Bamboo Airways’ next effort in our journey of expanding international presence. We are more than delighted to offer 5-star oriented services at Siem Reap International Airport and look forward to leveraging this valuable partnership with many more upcoming routes in the future. In addition, we expect our new Vietnam - Cambodia route will fulfill its crucial role as aviation bridge and make a substantial contribution to the development of both countries in all aspects such as tourism, economy, culture.”

Stephen KING, Chief Commercial Officer at Cambodia Airports, the company that operates the Kingdom’s 3 international airports, said: “In this challenging time, it is a breakthrough to welcome a new carrier. We are delighted to welcome Bamboo Airways today. We know passengers will appreciate the extra choice offered by the airline’s new service linking Vietnam’s vibrant capital Hanoi and the wonderful city of Siem Reap. This is a further sign of the rebuilding of tourism after the successful vaccination campaign led by Cambodian authorities and subsequent reopening of the Kingdom’s borders. We look forward to welcoming new routes between our two countries partnering with Bamboo Airways in the coming months.”