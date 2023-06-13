Viadi acquires Edge Retreats

Viadi has announced the acquisition of global luxury villa rental marketplace, Edge Retreats for an undisclosed sum.

Based in London, venture-backed Edge Retreats was founded in 2013 and has a portfolio of 6,500 villas across over fifty countries. Edge Retreats was recently named as one of Skift’s 250 most influential companies in the short-term rental space.

This marks the third acquisition for Viadi after it purchased a majority stake in Caribbean-focused villa specialist, WhereToStay.com in January this year and experiential tour operator, Explorations Company in 2022.

Oli Corkhill, Co-Founder, Viadi said: “I’ve followed Edge Retreats since inception and they have an impressive portfolio of properties around the world, especially in Europe. WhereToStay.com and Edge Retreats are highly complementary, and this latest acquisition will propel the business across both sides of the Atlantic. Adding the Edge Retreats properties to the mix will see the overall portfolio of vacation rentals within Viadi approaching 10,000 properties globally.”

Aurelie Lepercq, CEO, Edge Retreats added: ‘‘We are pleased to see Edge Retreats join a collective of such successful luxury vacation rentals and travel brands. Over the years, Edge Retreats has achieved tremendous growth and presence with 6,500 properties across 164 destinations, serving a valued global base of affluent and ultra-affluent clients in 74 countries. We look forward to becoming part of the Viadi Group and WhereToStay.com’’

Thom Dunaway, Founder of WhereToStay.com added: “Making this acquisition so early in this next chapter of the WhereToStay.com story is pivotal and allows us to bring product in Europe and the rest of the world to our largely North American based clients whilst attracting more guests globally. We’ve built a highly efficient technology platform over 25 years with unique business logic that will stand us in good stead as we grow the portfolio and client base.”

Viadi will now be looking to capitalise on its growing client base by encouraging loyalty across the collection of brands whilst always on the lookout for further expansion opportunities in new and existing markets as well as exploring growth in other specialisms within the travel industry.

Viadi Group SA

Viadi has a growing collection of high-end, specialist, vacation rental and travel companies all focused on delivering exceptional holidays for affluent clients globally. The company has four hubs in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. The name “Viadi” comes from the Rätoromanisch for travel or journey.

Edge Retreats Limited

Edge Retreats® is a global luxury vacation rental platform pairing a discerning clientele with ultra-luxury homes in exclusive vacation destinations worldwide. From the Côte d’Azur to Lake Como, Turks and Caicos to the Swiss Alps, Edge Retreats® provides elite travelers with access to private retreats in more than 50 countries. The company’s portfolio of unparalleled estates includes lavish designer homes, private islands, estates and castles, ski chalets and beachfront properties. Bespoke services include bookable private chefs, nannies, super-yachts, and other highly coveted experiences for affluent individuals. Edge Retreats® creates unforgettable memories for its clients at the World’s most preeminent properties and are proud to be developing technology for the future of luxury travel. For more information visit edgeretreats.com .