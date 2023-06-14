Minister Bartlett Meets with Royal Caribbean Executives

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (3rd L) shares lens time with (from L - R) Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, Americas - with responsibility for the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America; Mario Egues, Manager, Destination Development - Americas & Caribbean, Royal Caribbean Group; Christopher Allen, Vice President of Global Deployment and Itinerary Planning, Royal Caribbean International; Bryan Attree, Senior Manager, Worldwide Port Operations, Royal Caribbean Group and Delano Seiveright, Senior Strategist, Ministry of Tourism

Minister Bartlett and members of the Ministry team met with these and other members of the senior executive leadership team of Royal Caribbean Group yesterday (June 12), including Royal Caribbean International President and CEO, Michael Bayley, at their Headquarters in Miami, Florida as part of a major blitz in the United States to engage and shore up key tourism players. Royal Caribbean is expecting over 340,000 cruise visitors on their lines into Jamaica this year. Royal Caribbean Group is the second largest cruise operator in the world. As of January 2021, Royal Caribbean Group fully owns three cruise lines: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. They also hold a 50% stake in TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.