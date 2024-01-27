Elite Havens partners with Natadesa Resort Residence for Bali luxury living

Further exhibiting their commitment to elevated holiday living, Elite Havens, Asia’s leading luxury villa company, has been selected as the managment and marketing partner by Natadesa Resort Residence.. This collaboration brings an exciting moment to Bali’s luxury real estate landscape.

The strategic alliance, formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Jimbaran Hijau, signals the launch of the highly anticipated second phase of Natadesa Resort Residence. After the initial phase’s success, where all 20 units were sold out, PT Jimbaran Hijau gears up for the development and sales of the second phase starting in early 2024. The collaboration promises an unmatched property management experience for villa owners.

PT Jimbaran Hijau’s CEO Dr. Putu Agung Prianta said, “With Elite Haven’s 25 years of experience managing more than 300 private villas across Asia, we are confident that this partnership will position Natadesa Resort Residence as an increasingly sought-after investment destination.”

With this partnership, Elite Havens will manage various aspects for Natadesa Resort Residence unit owners, including personal butlers, cleaning staff, garden management, 24/7 security, private chefs, villa booking and marketing services, and online income management.

Vitalis Alexander, General Manager of Elite Havens Indonesia, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, “Natadesa is an extraordinary residential resort with tremendous potential. We are proud to be part of the special journey of Natadesa owners and help them secure a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle in Jimbaran, Bali.”

As Elite Havens and Natadesa Resort Residence unite, this dynamic partnership not only elevates the luxury living experience but also offers villa owners reliable investment potential by maximising their income and enjoying quality management services. The collaboration sets a new standard for integrated tourism, establishing Natadesa Resort Residence as the epitome of opulence and sophistication in Bali’s posh Jimbaran district.

About Elite Havens Luxury Villa Rentals and Management

For twenty-five years, Elite Havens has been a trusted name in luxury villa rentals and management, consistently offering travellers an escape from the ordinary. With a curated portfolio of nearly 300 private luxury villas and chalets across Asia’s most awe-inspiring destinations, Elite Havens specialises in crafting extraordinary experiences that transcend the commonplace.