New Extra-Private Pool Villas at Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort

With its secluded location on Le Chaland Beach, Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas offers the perfect base for families and couples to explore the southeast coast of Mauritius while enjoying residential comforts and elevated privacy of the newly launched two- and four-bedroom villas.

Eight luxury pool villas – two with two bedrooms and six with four bedrooms – are meticulously designed to keep the curious eye out, with lush vegetation ensconcing a swimming pool, a grassy lawn and a shaded deck for languorous lunches bursting with fresh Creole flavours. A private walkway adds to the atmosphere of privacy and exclusivity.

The 208-sqm Two-Bedroom Pool Villas are perfect for couples in search of romance and young families looking for direct water access at all times of the day, while the generously spaced 330-sqm Four-Bedroom Pool Villas can comfortably accommodate even the largest multi-generational families.

Spacious and sunny bedrooms are decorated in tranquil tones to promote rest and rejuvenation, with subtle tropical-inspired accents echoing the white pristine beach and allowing for an exaggerated sense of space and light. The living area comes with a smart TV, a fully equipped kitchenette, and an open-air dining space where families can reunite in absolute comfort after a day of adventuring or dipping in and out of the pool. The bathroom, with its powerful rainfall shower and a soaking bathtub, is designed for de-stressing rituals with garden views.

The new villas also come with a host of exclusive amenities, including in-villa check-in, private butler services catering to every need – from organising a private breakfast on a nearby island to fun-filled cultural tours of nearby Mahébourg, the country’s first capital. To make the most of their well-appointed private space, holidaymakers can enjoy poolside meals with a private chef as well as in-villa wellness experiences ranging from yoga and meditation to tai chi and stretching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside the resort, guests can venture out on guided forest walks and snorkelling trips or enjoy a spot of stand-up paddle boarding off the hotel beach. Dining options at Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas include family-friendly meals and tropical refreshments at all-day dining Horizon; wholesome, clean food at Bon Manzer; Indian cuisine at Zafran and elevated dining at Sea.Fire.Salt. The resort also has a progressive wellness offering, including a collection of healing therapies at the stand-alone Anantara Spa, a Turkish hammam, and a 30-metre swimming pool. Meanwhile, a kids’ club ensures the youngsters are happily occupied.

Book your villa stay starting from USD 960 per night on bed and breakfast basis and experience sophisticated luxury on the sumptuous stretch of silky white sand of Le Chaland Beach located a 10-minute drive from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.

For more information about Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas, please visit www.anantara.com/en/iko-mauritius.