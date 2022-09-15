A Dubai Palm Jumeirah villa with ‘1,600-year old olive tree’ sells for Dh128m

The Palm Jumeirah keeps netting Dh100 million plus deals, with the latest fetching Dh128 million for a Signature Villa on Frond G. This is said to be the costliest one on that particular stretch – Frond G - within the Palm. It was sold by B1 Properties.

Just weeks ago, a penthouse at Atlantis The Royal Residences found a buyer for Dh163 million, ensuring that super-premium homes in Dubai keep finding buyers willing to pay top dollar.

For the Signature Villa, called ‘Framed Allure’, apart from all the latest features and gadgets, there is a 1,600 year old olive tree on the terrace. The designer’s intent was to blend the ‘internal and external environment’ and bridge the gap between ‘modern and traditional living’.

“It is one of the few properties that seamlessly blend the outdoors and indoors with sophistication while breaking traditional norms in regards to the geometric style of the façade,” said Babak Jafari, Founder of B1 Properties. The developer of the villa is Alpago Properties, which is building a cluster of villas on Frond G, which is being billed as the ‘Billionaires’ Row’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-storey home is ready for occupying. The enclosed area is over 19,240 square feet and had Emre Arolat as the architect. The interiors were created by CK Architects & Interiors, with the lighting consultant being Neo Light Design.

“The building has a firm geometric language and the materials used add to an impression of subtle solidity,” said Arolat. “The three-storey high entrance hall frames a panorama towards the sea at the same time as it marks the heart of the house in terms of circulation.

“All the en-suite bedrooms feature extra space for study, and hobby areas with views of the sea, together with intermediate spaces and gardens.”

UNDERWATER GARAGE

There is one common feature in the six villas Alpago Properties is building on the Palm – all will have a basement-level underwater car vault.

For the Dh128 million villa, the owner can take in up to 10 cars.