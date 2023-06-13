Airline Spotlight : Vietjet Air

Vietjet has added four new aircraft to its fleet, including three A321neos and one A330 aircraft in just the first three weeks of May. The move marks its 6-A330 milestone to further realize the airline’s intercontinental flight network expansion in the coming time.

The new aircraft featuring fuel savings, emission reduction and environmental protection will help modernize Vietjet’s fleet; thus enhancing the operational efficiency, while reducing operating costs to bring passenger excellent flying experience at most reasonable fares.

In 2023, Vietjet plans to expand its fleet of 87 aircraft, including 9 Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, to maintain its market leader’s position in terms of passenger volume and efficiency in Vietnam. The airline expects to operate 139,513 flights with 25.7 million passengers onboard. Its targeted consolidated revenue for 2023 is over VND50,178 billion (approx. US$2.14 billion) while after-tax profit is set at VND1,000 billion (US$42.8 million).

Growing in fleet size will also support the flight network expansion plan. The airline has recently announced a series of new services from Vietnam to Hiroshima (Japan), Kochi (India) while putting the Hanoi – Phuket route into operation last week. It is ready to bring back direct connections between Phu Quoc and Da Nang to Hong Kong, Daegu and Da Nang in July and increase frequency of many other international services to meet rising travel demand this summer.

With a modern fleet of A330 and A321 that are constantly being renewed and the adoption of digital technology, Vietjet is the world’s leading cost-effective airline, providing customers with many flight options across Vietnam to top travel destinations in Australia, India, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan… with affordable fares, safe flights and many other products and services. Those will help promote aviation activities and goods transporting around the world.

Moving on Vietjet has been awarded Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality in 2023.

Vietjet has been honored as the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality for 2023’ for the first time and named again as ‘Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2023’ for the 5th year in a row. The double international awards were selected by AirlineRatings, the world’s renowned airline safety and product rating website.

The airline is recognized for its newly launched SkyBoss Business class with all priorities and premium services on wide-body aircraft, including the comfy leather flatbeds and incredible on-board cuisine experience.

“Vietjet has been recognized for its constant efforts on diversifying new and quality aviation products. The airline has put the A330 wide-body aircraft into operation, offering the premium class of SkyBoss Business, which enhances the seamless pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight’s experiences of flyers. Those services are pioneering and revolutionary for a low-cost airline,” said Airlineratings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas.

AirlineRatings has also rated Vietjet at seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety in the world and the world’s Top 10 safest and best low-cost airlines for many years. It was voted as the ‘Value Airline of the Year’ last year also by AirlineRatings. These major awards inspire the airline to keep up with the flight network and service expansion to bring more joyful and affordable connectivity while ensuring the excellent services performed by dedicated and professional cabin crew.

The AirlineRatings “Airline Excellence Awards” has been hosted since 2013 to honor the world’s best airlines. This year awards were judged by five editors with decades of industry experience, combines major safety and government audits, with key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings and others. The world’s best airline 2023 list also names Air New Zealand, Qatar Airways, Ethiad Airways, Singapore Airlines, etc.

Vietjet runs 72 hour-promotion from Wednesday to Friday every week

Vietjet has launched a super-deal program that runs until end of the year, offering promotional air fares three days a week on all international network.

From now to December 31, 2023, from 0h00 to 23h59 (GMT+7) on every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, guests can hunt for US$0 (*) tickets at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, for all international routes connecting Vietnam to Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia with flight time from August 10, 2023 to March 31, 2024 (*).

Vietjet’s passengers can also opt for Sky Care travel insurance package to have maximum insurance benefit (**). Members of Vietjet SkyJoy can enjoy getting SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favorite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Vietnam, etc. via SkyJoy mobile app or website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.

Vietjet offers customers good flying experiences with variety of utilities, a wide choice of SkyBoss Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, Eco ticket classes, and culinary services imbued with Vietnamese and international identity served by Vietjet’s dedicated, friendly cabin crews along with many attractive customer service programs.

An incredible offer by Vietjet offering all international flyers complimentary travel insurance Sky Care

To protect its passengers from big or small mishaps and losses during their journey, Vietjet is providing a comprehensive insurance package Sky Care, free of charge, for passengers flying in all international flights between Vietnam and Australia (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne), India (Kochi, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad), South Korea (Seoul, Busan, Daegu), Japan (Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya), Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia (Jakarta, Bali), Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, etc.

With Sky Care insurance package, passengers are entitled for the reimbursement of medical expenses incurred due to accidents or illnesses (including Covid-19), flight-related problems (including flight delay, baggage delay, baggage loss or damage, lost travel documents), and global travel and medical support services 24/7. Total value of insurance benefits is up to VND100 million (approx. US$ 4,260) (*).

Passengers, who successfully purchase tickets and fly on any international flights, are eligible for Sky Care insurance, applied to all ticket classes including Eco, Deluxe, SkyBoss, SkyBoss Business. Passengers can look up the insurance certificate information after 24 hours from the time of completing their flights at: https://vietjetair.hdinsurance.com.vn/search-insurance-policy.hdi or call the hotline: (+84) 1900 068 898 for checking information or have further instructions.

Quickly book your tickets to fly to Vietnam and other destinations and enjoy carefree journeys with Vietjet Sky Care!

See more details about Sky Care insurance at: https://bit.ly/3OZytyR

An interesting update for Vietjet which celebrates the Hiroshima G7 Summit with first ever direct service between Vietnam and Hiroshima

On May 19, Vietjet announced the launch of a new route connecting Hiroshima with Hanoi. It is the first-ever direct service linking Vietnam with Japan’s Hiroshima and the airline’s eighth route between the two countries.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on his official visit to Japan and attendance to extended Hiroshima G7 Summit, was joined by high-ranking dignitaries from Vietnam and Japan as well representatives from Hiroshima Prefectural Government at the announcement ceremony.

The twice weekly return service, which will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, will commence on July 19, 2023. With a flight time of approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes per leg, passengers depart Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 02:15 and land in Hiroshima International Airport at 08:45. The return leg will depart Hiroshima at 09:45 and arrive in Hanoi at 12:35 (all local times).

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Masahiko Tanabe, Deputy-Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, said: “In Hiroshima Prefecture, we are working together with Hiroshima International Airport to expand the aviation network from the airport. I am very pleased to announce the opening of a new route today, the first air service in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions connecting to Vietnam. I hope that the direct flights to and from Hiroshima Airport will enhance the convenience of travel between Vietnam and our prefecture and look forward to active mutual exchanges in a wide range of fields, including business and tourism.”

Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Dinh Viet Phuong, said: “As a proud member of Keidanren, the biggest comprehensive economic federation in Japan, Vietjet is firmly committed to continuously expanding its network linking Japan and Vietnam, and offering more bilateral and multilateral cooperation opportunities as well as more convenient flight options for our customers. In 2023, Vietjet plans to provide 1.5 million seats on flights between the two countries, comprehensively connecting Japan’s biggest tourism and economic hubs to attractive destinations in Vietnam and many other regional countries, such as Australia, India, Kazakhstan and more.”

Vietjet currently operates seven direct routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Japanese cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. The airline also operates charter flights from Vietnam to destinations such as Niigata, Shizuoka, Fukushima, and Ehime. Vietjet’s passengers on our flight network will enjoy flying on new and modern aircraft, on which they can order delicious hot meals served by the airline’s professional and friendly cabin crew. They will also be able to avail of many other dedicated services.

Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel reviewers. Hanoi, the capital city with over a thousand years of history, is home to enchanting lakes, unique urban areas, such as the bustling Old Quarter, and an array of fascinating architectural buildings from the French colonial period. It is also beloved for its incredible culinary heritage. Vietnam’s capital is also the gateway to UNESCO World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay and beauty spots such as Ninh Binh and Sapa in northern Vietnam. From Hanoi, travellers can easily access other parts of the country, including Hue, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and many more destinations. Thanks to Vietjet’s expansive international flight network, travellers can also connect to a host of destinations across ASEAN and Asia-Pacific regions.

Located in southwestern Japan, Hiroshima is a strategic point linking Kansai and Kyushu, and serving as a hub for businesses with a developed marine economy and heavy industry. A symbol of Japan’s strong resurgence after World War 2, the city of Hiroshima offers many cultural attractions including UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the centuries-old Itsukushima Shrine (famed for its floating Torii gate) and Peace Memorial Park. It is also home to Hiroshima Castle and an incredible local cuisine of its own.

Vietjet announces some new routes to Kochi and Jakarta

Vietjet today opens ticket sales for its newest international route connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Kochi, India, starting this August. The airline will also resume many services between Vietnam and Hong Kong, Daegu, Seoul and Singapore.

The direct service from Ho Chi Minh City to India’s west coast city Kochi will commence from August 12, 2023 with a frequency of four return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Flights depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 and arrive in Kochi at 22:50. The return flights from Kochi will depart at 23:50 and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:40 (all local time).

From July 1, the three services from Phu Quoc and Da Nang to Hong Kong and from Da Nang to Daegu will be resumed. The Phu Quoc – Hong Kong route will operate as thrice weekly services on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while the four weekly service Da Nang – Hong Kong will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Da Nang – Daegu will operate one daily return flight, making the return for the first time after the Covid pause.

The airline will also increase the frequency of Da Nang – Singapore route to twice daily flights from July 1. The service between coastal city Nha Trang and Seoul (Incheon) will increase to thrice daily flights to meet the rising demand for summer holidays from July 13.

Vietjet is further expanding its footprint in Indonesia with a third direct service connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Jakarta from August 5, 2023. Following its successful operation of Ho Chi Minh City - Bali and Hanoi – Bali routes, the new service marks Vietjet’s expansion to reach a broader audience in Southeast Asia, particularly major cities like Jakarta, which serves as the economic, political, and cultural center of Indonesia.

Vietjet will operate daily round-trip flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Jakarta with an approximate flight duration of 3 hours. The flights depart from Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Ho Chi Minh City at 09:35 and arrive in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) in Jakarta at 12:30. From Jakarta, the flights depart at 13:30 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 16:40 (All in local time).

Vietjet’s Vice President, Nguyen Thanh Son, said: “With our state-of-the-art aircraft fleet, modern amenities, and comprehensive service packages, Vietjet is ready to expand our international network in support of trade and tourism in the Southeast Asian region. Following our current highly-appreciated direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Bali, Vietjet’s latest direct service will make traveling among various attractions in both Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta more convenient and affordable than ever before. The direct connection between the two countries’ biggest cities will also facilitate business, cultural exchange, and tourism travel in the region, thus further boosting the regional integration to the world.”

Vietnamese and Australian Prime Ministers laud Vietjet’s launch of the first direct service to Brisbane

Vietjet has announced the first-ever direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Brisbane at a Bilateral Meeting on Vietnam-Australia relations in Hanoi. The special event was attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Vietjet Chairwoman and President Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Dinh Viet Phuong and representatives of leaders, enterprises and people of the two countries including Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski.

Vietjet will commence direct routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Brisbane on 16 June 2023, with 2 return flights per week on a wide-body A330 modern aircraft. This will contribute to promoting trade relations between Vietnam and Queensland and further develop bilateral relations into the future.

The flights take off from Ho Chi Minh City at 10:50 (local time) and landing in Brisbane at 21:55 (local time). The return flights will depart at 23:30 (local time) and landing at Ho Chi Minh City at 05:10 in the following day (local time).

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at the event: “I am especially pleased to acknowledge today the announcements of increased direct flights to Australian capitals. And in the case of Vietjet, direct flights, for the first time, to beautiful Brisbane in the leadup to its hosting the Olympics in 2032, of course.”

Lastly let’s focus on the financials, Vietjet reports profit in Q1/2023 thanks to international network expansion

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) has recorded positive performance in Q1/2023, resulting from stable domestic flight operation and expansion of international network.

According to the Q1/2023 financial statements, Vietjet’s air transport revenue reached VND12,880 billion (approx. US$551 million) while the after-tax profit was VND168 billion (approx. US$ 7.19 million), increased by 286% and 320% YoY respectively. Ancillary revenue, in particular, was reported at VND4,312 billion (approx. US$185 million), accounting for more than 33% of the total revenue.

The company’s consolidated revenue and after-tax profit was VND12,898 billion (approx. US$552 million) and VND173 billion (approx. US$ 7.39 million) respectively.

In the first three months of the year, Vietjet has safely operated 31,300 flights and transported nearly 5.4 million passengers, growing by 57% and 75% YoY respectively. The airline’s load factor averaged 85% while the technical reliability rate was 99.59%.

Vietjet’s air cargo volume in the quarter totaled more than 14,800 tons, up by 20% YoY.

International passenger transport remained the highlight as it accounted for nearly 45% of the total passenger transport revenue and 30% of total flight and passenger numbers.

As of March 31, 2023, the airline’s assets totaled more than VND69,200 billion (approx. US$ 2.96 billion) with the debt-to-equity ratio being at 1 while the liquidity ratio at 1.3, both were staying within the safe range of the aviation industry.

Vietjet has paid up to VND1,053 billion (approx. US$ 45 million) of direct and indirect taxes, fees and charges to the State.

Such performance resulted from Vietjet’s proper business strategy in the context of a post-pandemic economy. In Q1/2023, the airline has launched 10 new routes (4 domestic and 6 international), bringing the total routes to 105 (55 domestic and 50 international).

Since early 2023, Vietjet has increased frequency of flights connecting Hanoi and HCM City with other localities to meet the travel demand for family reunion, as well as added more flights to tourism destinations.

The airline has pioneered to launch new international routes from Vietnam to India, Kazakhstan and Australia. It also added new destinations in high-performing markets like Japan. South Korea and Thailand, attracting investment and tourism to Vietnam.

Vietjet also focused to carry out programs to optimize and manage operation costs, which contributed to the positive performance in Q1/2023.

Vietjet has set great targets towards better performance in the next quarters and the whole year, maintaining the market leader status. The airline also aims to grow strongly in the international market in 2023, to research and invest in highly potential routes while pioneers to open new ones.

The airline expects to expand the fleet to 87 aircraft, operating 139,513 flights with 25.7 million passengers onboard in 2023.

In addition to air service, Vietjet is eyeing to offer consumption services on an e-commerce platform with an absolute focus on technology programs to accelerate digital business, bringing greatest satisfaction experiences to the customers. The newly-introduced Skyboss Business product on the A330 aircraft and the loyalty program Skyjoy both received positive feedbacks from a majority of passengers. The number of Skyboss Business passengers is gradually increasing, while SkyJoy has so far more than 3 million members.



Vietjet. Air has been nominated for the following awards in 2023:

Asia’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2023

Asia’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2023

Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023

Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew 2023



