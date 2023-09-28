Vakkaru Maldives Launches New Three and Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence, Just in Time for Xmas

Vakkaru Maldives continues to enhance its offerings by adding a new flexible-type Beach Pool Residence to the resort’s collection of luxury accommodations, making it more sought after than ever by luxury travellers seeking an elevated beach getaway.

Now available to book for stays from 1 December 2023 - in time for the festive season, the adjoining Three and Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence can be adapted to guests’ preferences, and offers flexibility for parties that require privacy whilst having a communal gathering space, making it perfect for families, several couples or groups of friends travelling together.

Surrounded by lush foliage and elegantly designed in keeping with the natural elements, the new Beach Pool Residence provides luxurious and spacious indoor-outdoor living spaces, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a private sundeck and pool, with unparalleled views of the private beach and ocean beyond.

When booked as a three-bedroom residence, the whole space extends over 450 sqm and can comfortably accommodate up to six adults and three children. The main residence is centred around a newly enhanced two-bedroom entity with a large 42-sqm swimming pool and a spacious terrace with an outdoor gazebo. The third bedroom is in the Beach Villa with Plunge Pool adjacent to the main residence, and also home to a 12-sqm whirlpool. Providing the perfect blend of privacy and flexibility, each of the three bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom, outdoor shower and private terrace with direct beach access.

Spanning 570 sqm, the Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence is the largest residence on the island and can accommodate up to eight adults and four children. Also centered around the newly enhanced Two Bedroom Beach Pool Residence, it is adjoined by two one-bedroom Beach Villas with Plunge Pool on each side. The Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence enables guests to revel in the freedom of their own individual spaces whilst enjoying a vibrant gathering area in a spectacular beachfront setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get into the festive spirit with Vakkaru Maldives

Guests booking into Vakkaru Maldives for the festive season this year can look forward to a variety of celebrations.. From a lavish international buffet under the stars on Christmas Eve, to a programme of leisure activities and fun games for guests of all ages, rejuvenating spa experiences and exhilarating ocean adventures to explore Baa Atoll and beyond. Additionally, with the resort’s six restaurants, guests can expect to be taken on an exquisite culinary journey with superb entertainment, including dazzling fire and light art shows, dance troupes, live bands and DJ performances.

For New Year’s Eve, step into a world of glamour and thrills with an extravagant celebration inspired by 007 - James Bond. Dress to impress for a sophisticated soirée with gourmet delicacies from around the world, electrifying performances and a ‘Skyfall’ of fireworks at midnight to see in the new year on this paradise island.

Vakkaru Maldives’ new Beach Pool Residence is available for stays from 1 December 2023 and rates start from US$9,600 per night for three-bedrooms and US$12,500 per night for four-bedrooms. To make a reservation, please contact [email protected]