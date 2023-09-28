Walk the Rock With Lanzarote Retreats, from the Cliffs to the Vineyards

There’s a new way to explore the volcanic Canary Island of Lanzarote this winter, thanks to a new guided hike being offered by sustainable travel specialists Lanzarote Retreats.

Originally launched in 2016, Walk the Rock has been revamped following a three-year hiatus. New for 2023, the seven-night break features a fresh route as well as additional stops along the way. Run in conjunction with local experts Blackstone Treks & Tours, the small group tour offers the opportunity to walk some of the most beautiful paths of Lanzarote, taking in highlights from its jagged cliffs to its pretty white villages, its volcanoes to the vineyards and coast.

The trip takes place in late November (30 November to 7 December), as the temperature cools down and the trade winds drop. The daily walks will be of moderate intensity and range from 6km to 14.5km, traversing some of the most traditional and tranquil areas of Lanzarote, learning about the history, geology, culture, and endemic fauna and flora en route.

Highlights include a spectacular clifftop section along the island’s northern mountain massif, a hike between the ‘white villages’ of Haría and Teguise, a walk through the wine region, and a trek across the semi-desert of El Jable to the surf mecca of Famara. There will also be the opportunity to visit the island’s newest winery, Bodega Stratus and a rest day to relax or explore at leisure. Guests will be accommodated each night at Finca de Arrieta eco-village in the tranquil northeast of the island, staying in yurts or one of the stylish cottages.

Itinerary

30 November - Arrive and transfer to accommodation

1 December - Ye to Maguez, ‘The Cliffs’, 8.5km

2 December - Haría to Teguise, ‘The White Villages’, 14.5km

3 December - Natural Park of the Volcanoes, ‘The Volcanoes’, 6.5km

4 December - Rest day

5 December - Uga to Bodega Stratus, ‘The Vineyards’, 8km

6 December - Soo to Famara, ‘The Coastal Walk’, 10km

7 December - Depart

Prices start from €1,230 per person/approx. £1,080 based on two people sharing and include seven nights’ accommodation, daily breakfast, five packed lunch/tapas, and airport transfers. The price excludes flights and evening meals (a different restaurant will be arranged each evening for the group as an optional extra) as well as the wine-tasting tour (also optional). For more information and to book visit www.lanzaroteretreats.com