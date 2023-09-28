Global travel ‘Sustainability Expert’ certification launches.

The new ‘Sustainability Expert’ initiative was launched during the ANTOR Media Awards Gala Dinner in London, on Monday night. The new ‘free to the user’ e-Learning platform provides a convenient and easily accessible resource for responsible tourism education and training worldwide.

The Sustainability Expert platform serves as singular hub for the travel industry, highlighting organisations, destinations and travel brands committed to environmental stewardship, cultural responsibility, and eco-conscious practices.

The hub, curated by Equator Global, enables individuals to attain the coveted ‘Sustainability Expert’ certification by successfully completing a minimum of four courses from the 28 free courses featured. It is endorsed by leading travel and tourism players and underscores the collective responsibility of the worldwide travel industry in working together towards shared goals, in building a sustainable future.

Tailored to those passionate about responsible travel, these courses cover a wide spectrum of topics, including Costa Rica’s Pura Vida eco-tourism pledge, Switzerland’s ‘Swisstainable’ program, Finland’s groundbreaking Sustainable Travel objectives, and Etihad’s prestigious title as Environmental Airline of the Year. Participants will also delve into Alaska’s conservation endeavours and explore the monumental preservation investments made by AlUla, Thailand, and Egypt to protect their timeless cultural treasures, among other engaging topics.

Ian Dockreay, CEO of Equator Global and Travel Uni, commented on the initiative saying: “For the first time, travel and tourism professionals worldwide can gain recognition as advocates for this crucial initiative for free. By just investing their time in learning about the eco efforts of destinations and travel-related companies, they will be better equipped to advise and guide consumers in their holiday choices. With travellers increasingly prioritising sustainability in their travel decisions, it is imperative that those arranging their trips can provide informed and confident guidance.”

Upon earning their ‘Sustainability Expert’ status, individuals will possess the knowledge and confidence needed to advocate and promote responsible destinations and suppliers to their customers.

For more information and to embark on your journey as a ‘Sustainability Expert,’ please visit: https://traveluni.com/courses/sustainability-expert/

